DNI Tulsi Gabbard released her second batch of previously undisclosed documents on Wednesday morning that include more proof that Barack Obama directly gave the order to publish Russia Collusion hoax knowing there was no proof to back it up.

Wednesday’s document release followed Friday’s document dump by ODNI Tulsi Gabbard of a declassified December 2016 presidential briefing revealing Barack Obama knew the Trump-Russia collusion narrative was a hoax.

According to the newly declassified documents, Russian Intelligence obtained DNC communications revealing Hillary Clinton’s state of health to be “extraordinarily alarming.”

“As of September 2016, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) had Democratic National Committee (DNC) information that President Obama and party leaders found the state of Secretary Clinton’s health to be “extraordinarily alarming” and felt it could have “serious negative impact” on her election prospects. Her health information was being kept in “strictest secrecy” and even close advisors were not being fully informed,” the report said.

“The SVR possessed DNC communications that Clinton was suffering from “intensified psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression and cheerfulness.” Clinton was placed on a daily regimen of “heavy tranquilizers” and while afraid of losing, she remained “obsessed with a thirst for power.”

“The SVR also had information that Clinton suffered from “Type 2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease, deep vein thrombosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,” the report read.

Clinton showed signs of ill health during the 2016 election but the media did everything to cover for her.

Hillary Clinton on September 11, 2016, buckled and dropped at Ground Zero in New York City.

Clinton’s handlers threw her into her van like a side of beef.

She even lost a shoe.

WATCH:

The Clinton campaign then released a statement from Hillary’s doctor stating she was diagnosed with pneumonia on that day which led to her fainting episode.

“Secretary Clinton has been experiencing a cough related to allergies. On Friday, during follow-up evaluation of her prolonged cough, she was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was put on antibiotics, and advised to rest and modify her schedule. While at this morning’s event she became overheated and dehydrated. I have just examined her and she is now re-hydrated and recovering nicely,” Clinton’s doctor said on September 11, 2016.

Later that day Hillary Clinton was spotted leaving Chelsea’s NYC apartment.

Hillary lied to the press about her health problems.

Hillary Clinton appeared to have a seizure on camera during the 2016 election.

