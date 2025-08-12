This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

An unidentified Democrat whistleblower told the FBI that then-Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff approved leaking classified information to smear Trump, according to newly declassified FBI 302 interview reports obtained by Just The News.

Beginning in 2017, the intel officer who worked on the House Intelligence Committee repeatedly told the FBI that Schiff authorized leaking classified information to destroy Trump during the Russiagate hoax.

The whistleblower said Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell was likely the source of the classified leaks.

At the time of the leaks, Adam Schiff served as the ranking member (and later the chairman) of the House Intelligence Committee. Schiff is now a US Senator for California.

The Gateway Pundit repeatedly reported on Schiff’s leaks to the media during the Trump-Russia witch hunt.

According to the newly declassified FBI report, DOJ officials did not show any interest in probing Schiff over his illegal leaks.

The whistleblower told the FBI as recent as 2023 that he personally witnessed Adam Schiff approve the leaking of classified information.

“When working in this capacity, [redacted staffer’s name] was called to an all-staff meeting by SCHIFF,” the interview report said, according to Just The News. “In this meeting, SCHIFF stated the group would leak classified information which was derogatory to President of the United States DONALD J. TRUMP. SCHIFF stated the information would be used to indict President TRUMP.”

The whistleblower also told federal agents that Schiff was promised the posiition as CIA Director if Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election.

The Democrat whistleblower was abruptly fired for reporting Schiff’s leaks to the FBI.

Just The News reported:

A career intelligence officer who worked for Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee for more than a decade repeatedly warned the FBI beginning in 2017 that then-Rep. Adam Schiff had approved leaking classified information to smear then-President Donald Trump over the now-debunked Russiagate scandal, according to bombshell FBI memos that Director Kash Patel has turned over to Congress. The FBI 302 interview reports obtained by Just the News state the intelligence staffer — a Democrat by party affiliation who described himself as a friend to both Schiff, now a California senator, and former Republican House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes — considered the classified leaking to be “unethical,” “illegal,” and “treasonous,” but was told not to worry about it because Schiff believed he would be spared prosecution under the Constitution’s speech and debate clause. No publicly-disclosed opinion from the Attorney General or the Solicitor General can be found making that determination as a matter of law. But officials told Just the News that DOJ officials showed little interest in pursuing Schiff when the allegations were brought to them years ago, citing the very same excuse the lawmaker had offered.

Read the full report by Just The News here.

