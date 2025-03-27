This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

This is a weird one.

A resurfaced CIA document that was declassified in 2000 claims that the Ark of the Covenant was located by a remote viewer in 1988 and that US intelligence knows the current location of the biblical artefact.

The Ark, said to hold the Ten Commandments is described in the bible as a chest of wood and gold which also contains a pot of manna, as well as Aaron’s staff.

It was made by the Israelites shortly after they fled Egypt around the 13th century BC, with the Ten Commandments being placed inside the Ark by Moses himself.

Historians believe the Ark was kept inside the Holy of Holies, the innermost chamber of the ancient Temple of Jerusalem, but that it was taken during the Babylonian sack of Jerusalem in 586 BC and subsequently lost.

So, of course, the CIA tried to find it using remote viewing, where a subject is said to enters a deep mind state and is able to visualise and locate distant objects, events or other people.

The CIA document, originating from ‘Project Sun Streak’, says that one such individual, ‘Remote Viewer No. 032’ was given coordinates to locate an unknown target, and they described the Ark of the Covenant somewhere in Middle East.

“The target is a container. This container has another container inside of it,” the document states, adding “The target is fashioned of wood, gold and silver…. and it is decorated with [a six-winged angel].”

The document further claims that the remote viewer said the Ark is “protected by entities” who will “destroy” those who attempt to break into it.

It “can only be opened (now) by those who are authorized to do so — this container will not/cannot be opened until the time is deemed correct,” the document further states.

The remote viewer added that the “mechanics of the lock system will be found to be fairly simple,” and that anyone who attempts to open the container by force will be ‘destroyed by through the use of a power unknown to us.”

When this story started doing the rounds again, the memes came thick and fast.

People also pointed out that President Trump has a replica of the Ark from the Indiana Jones movie.

So, assuming Trump’s isn’t the actual one, where is it?

