This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hoft

CIA Director John Ratcliffe announced Wednesday that a new CIA report reveals former FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, and DNI James Clapper worked together to purposely corrupt the Trump-Russia investigation in 2016 before Trump entered office.

The three corrupt Obama officials even included the Steele Dossier in their quest to “screw Trump” knowing at the time that the Steele Dossier was complete rubbish.

For the next three years Democrats and deep state operatives used these documents in their attempt to impeach Trump and run a coup on the White House.

John Ratcliffe posted this tweet on X earlier today.

The CIA published this document of their investigation last week, on June 26, 2025.

Tradecraft Review 2016 Ica On Election Interference 062625 428KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Miranda Devine at The New York Post reported:

The review identified “multiple procedural anomalies” that undermined the credibility of the ICA, including “a highly compressed production timeline, stringent compartmentation, and excessive involvement of agency heads.” It also questioned the exclusion of key intelligence agencies and said media leaks may have influenced analysts to conform to a false narrative of Trump-Russia collusion. “The rushed timeline to publish both classified and unclassified versions before the presidential transition raised questions about a potential political motive behind the White House tasking and timeline.” The review found that Brennan directed the compilation of the ICA, and that his, Comey’s and Clapper’s “direct engagement in the ICA’s development was highly unusual in both scope and intensity” and ”risked stifling analytic debate.”

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry reported back in February that John Ratcliffe was already talking about how the factual evidence did not support John Brennan’s explosive Trump-Russia assessment.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share