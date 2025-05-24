This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Newly declassified intelligence records have revealed that the Biden administration labeled Americans who opposed the COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates as “Domestic Violent Extremists.”

The documents, which were declassified by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, show that they cutely abbreviated the term to ‘DVEs’.

Catherine Herridge, one of the journalists who obtained the records, notes “The designation created an “articulable purpose” for FBI or other government agents to open an “assessment” of individuals.”

A former FBI agent told Herridge that this “is often the first step toward a formal investigation.”

Herridge further reports:

The report… claims that “anti government or anti authority violent extremists,” specifically militias, “characterize COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates as evidence of government overreach.” A sweeping range of COVID narratives, the report states, “have resonated” with DVEs “motivated by QAnon.” The FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) coauthored the December 13, 2021 intelligence product whose title reads, “DVEs and Foreign Analogues May React Violently to COVID-19 Mitigation Mandates.” The report cites criticism of mandates as “prominent narratives” related to violent extremism. These narratives “include the belief that COVID-19 vaccines are unsafe, especially for children, are part of a government or global conspiracy to deprive individuals of their civil liberties and livelihoods, or are designed to start a new social or political order. “It’s a way they could go to social media companies and say, ‘You don’t want to propagate domestic terrorism so you should take down this content,’” said former FBI agent Steve Friend.

Wow. Those violent extremists believing that COVID vaccines were potentially unsafe for young people.

It’s not like they were 100% correct and big pharma is being forced to admit this is exactly the case.

Herridge also reports that “The newly declassified report seems to draw a straight line between opposition to vaccine mandates and elevated levels of domestic terrorism.”

Not unless Trump officially reverses all the pardons made with the autopen.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share