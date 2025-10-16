This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

President Donald Trump and other administration officials slammed the lack of jail time for teenagers who admitted assaulting Edward Coristine, 19, a federal worker who was working at the time for the Department of Government Efficiency.

“That’s terrible,“ Trump said in response to a question in the Oval Office with top officials to discuss his administration’s crime-fighting initiatives. “The judge should be ashamed of themselves.”

Trump said he heard that the case against the teenagers was airtight, and predicted that after DC Judge Kendra Biggs let them off with probation, they would grow up “real bad, and cause a lot of problems.”

In a separate briefing, U.S. Attorney General for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said “That’s why we have to lower the age of responsibility and accountability. We can have a record a mile long while we try to protect these young people under the guise that their prefrontal lobe is not developed. Enough of that,” adding “The person who is beat to a pulp doesn’t care about the level of their prefrontal lobe, especially if they’re 15 years old.”

The defendants, both 15-years-old, pleaded guilty to various charges related to the attack on the 19-year-old Musk protégé, Edward Coristine.

The male pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and simple assault - and felony assault and a robbery at a nearby gas station in a separate incident. The female attacker pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of simple assault for pepper-spraying someone in the separate gas station incident - for which prosecutors agreed to drop the assault charge from the ‘big balls’ incident.

US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro said the decision to sentence the pair to probation was “shocking.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt lamented on “The Charlie Kirk Show,” “One of the big issues in D.C. is these juveniles, they just get a slap on the wrist,” adding “This administration has a completely different philosophy. We need law and order.”

The two teens were part of a group wreaking havoc along a busy nightlife corridor in D.C. about a mile from the White House in the early hours of Aug. 3. No other juveniles have been charged. -WaPo

“The two of you were together with a larger group of younger people who decided to basically terrorize U Street,“ Biggs told the teens during a hearing at DC Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.

The night of the incident, the two teens approached Big Balls and another person on Swann Street in Northwest Washington in the predawn darkness.

“Let me get your car! Let me get your car,” said the teens. While Coristine’s friend was able to jump in the car and lock the doors, the teens beat the shit out of Big Balls.

In a Wednesday night post on X, Coristine posted “This senseless crime must be stopped,” adding that many of the people involved in the attack remain on the streets, unprosecuted.

“That night could’ve gone far differently. Think of your daughters and mothers,” he wrote. “The same group attacked people before and after us, breaking ribs and stomping heads.”

The teens must perform 90 hours of community service, stay away from each other, and stay out of cars unless they have the owner’s permission.

