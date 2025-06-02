David Mamet didn’t come to play nice.

The legendary playwright—one of the few in Hollywood to openly support Donald Trump—sat down with Bill Maher on Club Random and wasted no time lighting the place up.

Right out of the gate, Maher made it clear he wasn’t happy with Mamet’s politics.

But Mamet wasn’t rattled.

In fact, he had a story locked and loaded that stopped Maher in his tracks.

“I was on your show when you said, are you implying that the election was stolen? And I was kind of iffy on it,” Mamet recalled.

Then came the twist.

“Next morning, 8:00, the phone rings. Woman on the phone says, ‘Mr. Mamet, what will you hold for the president?’ I said wait a second, Biden’s calling?—It’s Trump.”

“He says: ‘David, it’s Donald Trump.’ I say, oh, hello Mr. President, thank you for calling, to what do I owe the honor?”

“He said, ‘I saw you on Bill Maher yesterday. You were great.’ He said, ‘but you wussed out on the question of the stolen election.’ And then he talked to me for like 20 minutes about how the election was stolen.”

Maher quickly cut in: “But it wasn’t.”

Mamet didn’t flinch: “Well, I think it was.”

Maher was not expecting that.

That’s when the temperature really rose.

Maher immediately pivoted to familiar Democratic talking points: court challenges, government commissions, cybersecurity panels—all of which, he claimed, proved the election was legitimate.

“It was tested in court like 60 times. It was thrown out every time,” Maher said.

“Trump’s own commission appointed by its own commissioners to look at the election, the cybersecurity commission it’s called or agency, there’s two of them. One of them is within the Department of Homeland Security. They all said the same thing. It was the most fair, honest election we’ve ever had.”

But Mamet wasn’t talking about ballots or voting machines.

He was talking about narrative control and government censorship—the information the public never got to see.

“I’m not talking about the votes,” he clarified. “I’m not talking about counting the votes.”

Instead, he pointed to the media blackout surrounding key stories that might have swayed voters.

“That the Hunter Biden laptop was suppressed. The Covid information was suppressed,” he said.

“Zuckerberg said himself that the White House pressured him not not to bring forward the information on the laptop.”

And it wasn’t just censorship—it was election interference, Mamet argued.

“Rasmussen said, had that come out, there would have been a 17 point spread.”

The tension continued to build, culminating in a fiery clash over January 6, one of Maher’s favorite subjects.

But not today.

Maher tried to frame Trump as the catalyst for the riot, arguing that the former president’s refusal to concede was to blame.

Mamet didn’t buy the logic—and pushed back.

“If a prizefighter loses, it doesn’t inspire people to riot,” Maher said.

Mamet asked flatly, “How did he inspire people to riot?”

Maher shot back, “By not conceding the election!”

That’s when Mamet leaned in and called Maher out to his face.

“Oh come on! Oh come on. Come on. So wait a second, he didn’t say the words ‘I concede’ so that meant people rioted?”

Maher doubled down, saying, “Yes! What do you think January 6th was about? It was about people who did not hear their leader say, as every other leader in this country has said after an election, okay I lost. We welcome the new guy.”

He went on to contrast Trump with George W. Bush:

“When Obama took over, George Bush stood next to him and he said, we want you to succeed because when you succeed—Trump didn’t do any of that.”

Mamet replied, “Okay. So so what?”

“So what?!” Maher exclaimed.

“It inspires half the country to not accept the basic Democrat principle that we have elections, and when you lose, you go away and then you become the loyal opposition.”

That’s when Mamet lost patience.

“You, like me, have built a career out of nothing except talent and a little bit of luck and a lot of hard work, but you’re full of sh*t!”

“I don’t understand when you say that he did not say the words ‘I concede’, caused half the country, which you just said, to riot.”

The discussion eventually shifted to immigration, where the two clashed again—this time over Trump’s handling of the southern border.

Maher accused the Trump administration of ignoring court orders, saying, “They’re not obeying judges’ orders. That is unconstitutional.”

Mamet fired back with constitutional clarity.

“If you read the Constitution, which I do—what is the Trump administration doing that’s unconstitutional? The answer is nothing.”

When Maher referenced judicial rulings that the administration had allegedly defied, Mamet challenged him:

“You’re talking about the one district judge who said bring the guy back from El Salvador?”

Maher insisted, “There have been many judges’ orders about the immigration issue that they’re just ignoring.”

Mamet stood firm: “Well, no, I think your information there is wrong. I think that what they’re doing is in some cases, they may be slow walking it.”

Then he added what he saw as the bigger problem:

“All these rogue district judges are issuing all restraining orders against the president in his performance of his constitutionally mandated duty.”

“It’s his constitutional duty to take care of the border. It has nothing to do with the judiciary.”

In one of the final moments, Mamet turned his attention to the state of the Democratic Party—and he withdrew his flamethrower.

It was a torching to the core of the party.

“Well, the problem is there’s no party anymore. There’s no Democratic Party anymore,” he said. “It’s completely fragmented.”

“They keep saying we have to find a message, we have to find a message—well, if you don’t have a f*cking message, what are you doing being a political party?!”

Maher tried to soften the blow: “That’s not the issue. They always say that, nobody heard our message. They have a message. People just didn’t like it.”

Mamet paused, then nodded. “Well that’s certainly true.”

Brutal.

This story was made possible with the help of Overton —I couldn’t have done it without him.

If you’d like to support his growing network, consider subscribing for the month or the year. Your support helps him expand his team and cover more stories like this one.

We both truly appreciate your support!