#10 - DataRepublican Blows the Lid Off $17 Million ‘Democracy’ Scam

The data scientist revealed that “States United Democracy Center,” an NGO co-founded by Norm Eisen, received $17M—and “the only thing they did with $17M was make a terrible muppet show.”

“That’s (explicit word)!” she exclaimed.

“They got money, and they did something with that. It was just awful. Jim Henson would roll in his grave. And it was weird because all the videos have less than 200 views,” DataRepublican explained.

“They didn’t even try to promote them with ads or anything. So where did the $17 million go?” she asked.

Shortly after this interview aired, DataRepublican revealed she was doxxed in a viral post on X.

After being doxxed, DataRepublican shared more details about herself to take back control of the narrative. She revealed her real name as Jennica Pounds, a 100% Deaf and nonverbal database kernel engineer with expressive dysphasia related to autism.

Pounds recently walked away from her role as a senior software engineer to pursue DOGE-adjacent efforts full-time, aiming to work with the administration to cut waste and improve government efficiency.

Her work—now centered around a powerful searchable database at http://DataRepublican.com—reveals the hidden connections between government grants and NGOs, exposing billions in wasteful spending.

Pounds’ work has been praised by prominent figures like Elon Musk, with her interviews drawing massive viewership on podcasts with Nicole Shanahan, Glenn Beck, and NewsNation.

We’re pleased to welcome the woman tearing up the roots of the entire corrupt system.

Watch as DataRepublican exposes some of the government’s darkest secrets in our exclusive interview.

