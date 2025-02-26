Popular X user and data scientist Jennica Pounds, better known as DataRepublican, just blew the lid off an NGO claiming to promote “democracy.” She revealed in a NewsNation exclusive how this particular NGO received $17 million—and “the only thing they did with $17 million was make a terrible muppet show.”

“That’s (explicit word)!” she exclaimed.

The NGO, co-founded by Norm Eisen, calls itself the “States United Democracy Center,” and all they could manage to pull off with that $17 million was about 200 views per episode of their knockoff muppet show.

“They got money, and they did something with that. It was just awful. Jim Henson would roll in his grave. And it was weird because all the videos have less than 200 views,” DataRepublican explained.

“They didn’t even try to promote them with ads or anything. So where did the $17 million go?” She asked.

DataRepublican added, while answering a separate question, that the best way to remove crooked politicians from office is to get out and vote in the primaries. She explained that primary election turnouts are so low that if people got angry and involved, it would deal a crushing blow to politicians using taxpayers’ money to serve themselves instead of the people.

Driving the point of corruption home, DataRepublican bluntly stated, “If the American people knew what they were doing with our money, we would all absolutely have a revolution against them.”

“The people who are yelling the loudest are the ones who probably have the most to hide,” she concluded.

“The NGOs hate people knowing what they’re doing… Their power depends on the fact that we don’t know what’s going on,” she explained.

“And that’s why they hide, and that’s why they support censorship and secrecy. I think that’s why they get offended when JD Vance said a real democracy has no censorship in his speech. They depend on censorship to stay in power” because “information is the most important tool we can use to weaken their power structure.”

Shortly after this interview aired, DataRepublican revealed she was doxxed in a viral post on X. Now you know why—she’s exposing the entire corrupt NGO system.

Watch the full interview below:

