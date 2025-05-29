This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicole Silverio

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said on Thursday that soon-to-be released footage will confirm that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide inside his jail cell.

Suspicions have surrounded the apparent suicide of Epstein in his Manhattan jail cell on Aug. 10, 2019, with some indicating that he was actually murdered. Bongino said on “Fox & Friends” that the FBI is investigating footage that shows that Epstein was in the cell by himself.

“You’re gonna see there’s no one there but [Epstein],” Bongino said. “There’s just nobody there. So I say to people all the time, if you have a tip, let us know. But there’s no DNA, there’s no audio, there’s no fingerprints, there’s no suspects, there’s no accomplices, there’s no tips, there is nothing. If you have it, I’m happy to see it. There’s video clear as day, he’s the only person in there and the only person coming out, you can see it.”

The video will not show Epstein committing suicide, but will prove that he caused his own death, Bongino said.

The disgraced financier was under psychological evaluation at the time after he attempted to commit suicide on July 23, 2019, according to a CNN timeline of Epstein’s death. On the night of his death, the correctional officers on duty did not perform the required 12 a.m., 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. counts and completed a form falsely saying that they did.

At 6:33 a.m., the officers entered Epstein’s cell to serve breakfast and found him unresponsive with a noose around his neck, according to the timeline. He was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released the first phase of the Epstein files, which included 200 pages of documents, flight logs and a redacted contact book, on Feb. 27 that were related to Epstein’s sexual exploitation of over 250 underage girls at his homes in New York and Florida. Attorney General Pam Bondi told reporters on May 7 that the FBI is still reviewing “tens of thousands” of child porn videos that were in Epstein’s possession, which is delaying the release of more files.

