This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino has revealed that things have changed forever for him since leaving the Trump Administration early this year and has a dire warning for the country when Democrats assume power again.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, Bongino joined Sean Hannity’s podcast, Hanging Out with Me, on Tuesday and discussed his time at the FBI, his cancer diagnosis, the Russia hoax, UFOs, government secrets, and more.

Bongino, who took on the deputy director role in March 2025, made waves online after revealing how “scared” he was, even as a private citizen, during the interview.

He also stood by everything he accomplished with FBI Director Kash Patel.

“I will never be the same, and I’m being as serious as a stroke right now,” he told Hannity.

“I’m really scared, man,” he added. “I know what I did, and I’m proud of my work.”

“And I am proud of what me and Kash accomplished in the past year.”

WATCH:

As The Daily Mail notes, Bongino then warned Hannity that the next administration would “rewrite the book, just like they did for President Trump.”

Bongino added that the next Democrat regime would “send some thugs to my house.”

“After reading what I read about how many people did this to President Trump, this Russia hoax, collusion, Crossfire Hurricane bulls**t, and not a single person stopped them,” he explained.

“I’m terrified. They’re going to send some thugs to my house.”

You can watch the full interview below:

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