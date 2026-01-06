This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Patty McMurray

Dan Bongino, former NYPD officer turned US Secret Service Agent, turned popular podcaster, turned FBI Deputy Director, has finally resurfaced after the announcement of his stunning exit from the FBI after less than one year on the job.

His time as second in command at the helm of the FBI was anything but quiet: explosive clashes with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the Jeffrey Epstein files, bold pushes to crack long-stalled cases like the January 6 pipe bomb mystery, and record-smashing takedowns of criminal empires—including massive fentanyl hauls, thousands of child rescues, and gang disruptions made headlines during Bongino’s short stint with the intelligence agency. While critics howled about his conservative roots and the potential chaos of choosing a media personality in such a critically important role, supporters hailed him as the people’s champion, hoping her would shake up the badly bruised reputation of the FBI, which a large number of Americans consider a “deep state” bureaucracy. Now free from the constraints of government service, Bongino is poised to roar back into the spotlight, teasing big announcements and a full return to his massively popular podcast, which no doubt is leaving the FBI wondering what explosive revelations might be revealed by the emotional Bongino.

America has many questions, and by the tone of his first public message since his unexpected departure from the FBI as the agency’s No. 2, Bongino appears to be coming out swinging with an aggressive message aimed at his critics as well as a suggestion that he plans to return to his lucrative podcast very soon.

His first message was posted on “X” only a few hours ago:

Good to see you all. I missed you. Thanks for everything while we worked on cleaning up. Working in the administration was the experience of a lifetime. I’ll have some announcements coming up, but I’m taking a couple of days to spend with the family. A couple of things: -Thank you for your interest in the show and its return date. We will have something for you soon. The Trump team is not kidding around. It’s an otherworldly experience from the other side. He’s determined and focused. And having been around quite a few Presidents, this one broke the mold. If we blocked you, it’s because we care so little about your bullshit that we deem it not worthy of even seeing. If you’re bitching and whining about it, that means you can’t exist without seeing and commenting on ours. You’ll need to get over that. We do it because there’s nothing black-pillers and anti-Trumpers want more than to create division and drama. We’re about results, and we’ll talk about some of it soon. Love you all, and thanks again. Flaming Elmo emoji.

Bongino followed up his first message with another post on “X,” which appears to be clarifying his first message:

Let me add this, from the jump, so there’s NO confusion. I started in this movement as a candidate during the Tea Party movement, and I began my political commentary career shortly thereafter. I helped build this movement, and I sure as hell am not going to let it get hijacked by a group of black-pillers, life-losers, grifters, and bums. We are a movement guided by truth. The essence of conservative ideology is the preservation of eternal truths. We are not the “latest thing” group. We are not political cannibals. I’ve watched quietly from the inside while doing the job I was hired to do, but I’m back now, and it’s time to restore balance to the force (that one was for Gui). As we get ready to make some announcements about the future of the show, I also want to warn the haters and the zeroes – we’ve been at this a long time. We live for this stuff. This isn’t our first, second, or tenth rodeo. We’ve seen a lot of dipshits come and go. We revel in making you angry enough to show your asses. It’s glorious. We’ve got midterms coming up, and there’s no time for bullshit. This administration is cooking, and REAL change simmers. If you’re spending your entire day bitching and whining with 3/4ths of the term still to go, then please find the exits. There’s no time for it. It’s not “infighting” when you excise a cancer killing the host. It’s “outfighting” because you’re not part of any movement I’m familiar with. Looking forward to big things ahead. Can’t wait to tell you about it. -Dan

Shortly after posting this message, Bongino shared an AI-created video portraying him as a badass “Superfly” law enforcement officer.

Bongino’s new role at the FBI provided hope for Americans that together, with FBI Director Kash Patel, they would cleanse the FBI of what many believe had become a corrupt cesspool of leftist partisan hacks. Shortly after the announcement was made to appoint Dan Bongino as the FBI Deputy Director, Charlie Kirk gave his full-throated approval.

What are your thoughts on Bongino’s departure from the FBI and return to his podcast? Where do you think Bongino will have the most effect?

