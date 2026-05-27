This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

During a recent appearance on FOX News, Dan Bongino suggested that there are only two groups of people who are still Democrats. Wealthy Karens and the poor people who rely on government for handouts.

This is exactly where the Democrat party has been headed for years.

Democrats have gutted the middle of their party. Middle class voters, working class voters, basically everyone in between the super wealthy and the super poor is now more inclined to support the Republicans.

Dan also says that this is why you see a lot of Democrats cursing now, because they’re making a pathetic attempt to appeal to regular people in the middle.

Transcript via Overton News:

BONGINO: “It’s clearly calculated because the Democrats have lost the middle class.” “There are only two groups of people who are Democrats now. Only two.” “There are the super rich Karens, who can be whatever they want, because it doesn’t matter, so they can live in the world of ideas…” “And there is unfortunately really poor folks who have been given money by the Democrats, taking money from the super rich to pay them off.” “They have lost the middle class completely.” “So they think if they go out and do the Ruben Gallego and drop a few F bombs inauthentically, then all of a sudden a bunch of working class coal miners from West Virginia are going to clamor to vote Democrat again.” “I don’t think it’s going work. I think it’s a really poor strategy.”

Watch the video below:

Bongino is not wrong about any of this.

In fact, don’t be surprised if the Democrats double down on this and increase this extreme divide in their party. It’s the obvious endgame of the Bernie/AOC/Mamdani wing of their party.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

Share