Image credit: Edgar Lee Espe, Shutterstock.com

Guest post by John Loftus

Cracker Barrel is barreling toward yet another PR disaster, this time angering customers throughout the South for ditching a tradition on New Year’s Day.

In early September 2025, Cracker Barrel fully retreated from its proposed plans to modernize and remodel its restaurants to a more minimalist, corporate look and replace its old trademark logo, featuring “old timer” Uncle Herschel, with a boring, stripped-down version. They didn’t have much choice, as customers were enraged and their stock price had plummeted.

The company is now facing yet another brewing PR crisis. Over the years, Cracker Barrel has quietly stopped serving black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day, a Southern dish that, according to legend, brings good fortune in the new year.

As a proud Yankee, I was never familiar with the Southern tradition of eating collards and black-eyed peas on New Year’s until I married into a Southern family. Yesterday, however, was my second New Year’s of having a nibble of collards for wealth and prosperity, and black-eyed peas for good health. It’s a great tradition.

But, of course, the empty corporate suits who now run Cracker Barrel had to ruin it for the Southern customers. How many times can you shoot the same foot? We are learning that in Cracker Barrel’s case, there are no limits.

