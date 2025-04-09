Criminal Referrals Filed Against Fauci and Top COVID Officials in Seven States
The walls are closing in—and Fauci’s not the only one in trouble. Look who else is named.
This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.
Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Arizona and Pennsylvania join growing list as victims accuse federal health leaders of murder, assault, abuse, and medical terrorism over COVID-era policies.
Join 100K+ Substack readers and 1.6 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe for top-tier news aggregation and exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.
On April 8, 2025, the Vires Law Group, in collaboration with the Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation, submitted formal criminal referral requests to the Attorneys General of Arizona and Pennsylvania. These filings urge state prosecutors to open criminal investigations into Dr. Anthony Fauci and other prominent public health and government officials for alleged crimes committed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The referrals are based on detailed evidence—including the stories of over 80 victims and families—and allege that policies such as lethal hospital protocols, the denial of life-saving treatments, and systemic medical coercion led to widespread injury and death.
Similar filings have been submitted on behalf of constituents in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, marking a coordinated nationwide effort to pursue justice through state and local authorities:
Individuals Named in the Referral Requests:
Dr. Anthony Fauci – Former Director, NIAID
Dr. Cliff Lane – Deputy Director, NIAID
Dr. Francis Collins – Former Director, NIH
Dr. Deborah Birx – Former White House COVID Response Coordinator
Dr. Rochelle Walensky – Former Director, CDC
Dr. Stephen Hahn – Former Commissioner, FDA
Dr. Janet Woodcock – Principal Deputy Commissioner, FDA (Arizona only)
Dr. Peter Hotez – Dean, National School of Tropical Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine (Arizona only)
Dr. Robert Redfield – Former Director, CDC
Dr. Peter Daszak – President, EcoHealth Alliance
Dr. Ralph Baric – Professor, University of North Carolina
Dr. Rick Bright – Former Director, BARDA
Administrators and healthcare providers at various hospital systems and care facilities in Arizona and Pennsylvania
Combined List of Alleged Crimes Across Both States:
Murder
Involuntary Manslaughter
Negligent Homicide
Assault / Aggravated Assault / Simple Assault
Recklessly Endangering Another Person
Vulnerable Adult Abuse / Emotional Abuse
Neglect and Abuse of a Care-Dependent Person
Kidnapping
Trafficking of Persons for Forced Labor or Services
Criminal Coercion to Restrict Another’s Freedom
Operating a Corrupt Organization
Violations of State Anti-Racketeering Laws
Terrorism
At the time of the release, two county-level criminal investigations are reportedly already underway in other states. The legal teams and victims involved assert that accountability must come through state or local prosecution, given the lack of federal action. These filings represent a significant national effort to seek justice on behalf of families who lost loved ones and were denied proper care during the pandemic.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.
Copyright 2025 Focal Points