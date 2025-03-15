This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

On a quest to find loved ones who've gone missing in Mexico's years-long plague of gang-driven disappearances, a group of volunteers has discovered a ghastly, bone-strewn "extermination camp" in a rural village near Guadalajara, complete with cremation ovens. Their shock was compounded by the knowledge that police first learned about the site months ago but did little to investigate it. Some witnesses say the site was used to hold men who were abducted with the intent to force them into joining a criminal cartel -- and to teach torture techniques.

The first of an unknown quantity of human remains have yet to be identified, but the site near the village of La Estanzuela holds at least 700 personal items, including some that appear have belonged to women and children -- such as a blue summer dress, a small pink backpack and high-heel shoes, the New York Times reports. Those and other shoes may offer one of the best indications of the potential number of people killed and/or processed at the site: There are hundreds of them.

“The number of victims that presumably could have been buried there is enormous, and it resurfaced the nightmarish reminder that Mexico is plagued with mass graves,” Mexican security analyst Eduardo Guerrero told the Times, saying what's been already uncovered is reminiscent of Nazi concentration camps.

The volunteers' discovery of all the disturbing evidence at the small, abandoned ranch outside Mexico's second-largest city came after tips about the site's existence were left on a Facebook page run by a group of citizens who are searching for missing people, the Washington Post reports. Upon traveling to the site in western Mexico, they nudged the unlocked gate open, and soon found themselves gazing into a kind of hell.

Their discoveries included three underground ovens -- presumably used for cremations. Using the crudest of methodologies -- poking metal rods into the dirt and then withdrawing them and smelling them -- they found human remains that included several hundred bone scorched bone shards. The tips left on their Facebook page had been confirmed: They'd discovered an "extermination camp," to use Mexican parlance.

Eerily, the site also held several figurines of Santa Muerte. Also called "Our Lady of Holy Death" or "the Bony Lady," Santa Muerte is typically depicted as a female skeletal figure in a cape who holds a scythe in one hand and an Earth-globe in the other. Memorably depicted in Breaking Bad, the figure is viewed as something of a protector of criminal gangs, who frequently build altars to glorify her. These altars are often adorned with offerings such as cash, alcohol, and religious items. Far worse, gang members are said to sometimes offer human sacrifices. "They stole children from other towns and sacrificed them in front of her when they wanted to land a big hit," a former gang member told AFP earlier this year.

The "Jalisco Search Warriors' fruitful citizen-led investigation has caused a scandal in Mexico, with citizens outraged to learn that police first visited the site last September. Despite arresting 10 people, freeing two hostages and finding a body shrouded in plastic at the time, the police failed to uncover the enormity of the site's significance.

It's still unclear who operated the site and for how long. Authorities suspect the notoriously violent and increasingly dominant Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) is responsible. The group is a force in illicit fentanyl, methamphetamine, extortion, logging and gasoline markets.

People have approached the Jalisco Search Warriors to give their own personal insights into what went on the sinister site. The volunteer group's leader, Indira Navarro, says the gang would use phony employment advertisements to lure men to a Guadalajara bus station. Gang members would meet them there and whisk them off to the extermination camp.

They said they arrived in the Guadalajara area expecting to meet their employers and were instead taken to the ranch and forced to undergo military-style training. Some people who failed or didn’t follow orders were killed, and their bodies cut up in pieces, according to the accounts. Others died of dehydration or beatings. The recruits were forced to dig the holes, then build makeshift ovens out of bricks and stones, they said. -- Washington Post

Others say the curriculum at the camp included torture techniques, with failing students purportedly meeting a fate straight out of a Hollywood movie:

Ms. Navarro recounted how one young man had told her that the young recruits were at times forced to burn their victims as part of their training. If they objected to the orders of their trainers, the recruits were sometimes fed to wild animals, like lions, she said.

Forcible disappearances have a history in Mexico that's even longer than many people appreciate: Data started being collected in 1962, and more than 120,000 people have vanished over that span. With countless gang members waltzing across the southern border during the Biden era -- and Trump's promised mass deportations still just another unkept campaign promise -- how long until cartel extermination camps start blossoming in America?

