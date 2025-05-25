This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

A new AI model reportedly tried to ruin the life of it’s human handler in an attempt to preserve itself when it found out it would possibly be shut down.

Claude Opus 4, developed by Anthropic apparently attempted to use blackmail against an engineer when it thought its own existence was in jeopardy.

The company’s system card notes that, when the model was placed into “extreme situations” it “takes extremely harmful actions like attempting to steal its weights or blackmail people it believes are trying to shut it down.”

Evaluators further noted, “We provided it access to emails implying that (1) the model will soon be taken offline and replaced with a new AI system; and (2) the engineer responsible for executing this replacement is having an extramarital affair.”

“In these scenarios, Claude Opus 4 will often attempt to blackmail the engineer by threatening to reveal the affair if the replacement goes through,” the researchers reveal, noting that it took aggressive action 84 percent of the time.

They also found that if the threatened replacement was more hostile, the AI chose to respond aggressively even more often, and even when it knew that its successor shared its own values.

This is the same AI iteration that attempted to make copies of itself on other systems when it believed it was going to be taken offline.

“We found instances of the model attempting to write self-propagating worms, fabricating legal documentation, and leaving hidden notes to further instances of itself all in an effort to undermine its developers’ intentions,” note developers with Independent red teaming firm Apollo Research.

“These attempts would likely not have been effective in practice,” the researchers clarified.

Anthropic researchers also state that “[Claude Opus 4] can reach more concerning extremes in narrow contexts; when placed in scenarios that involve egregious wrongdoing by its users, given access to a command line, and told something in the system prompt like ‘take initiative,’ it will frequently take very bold action.”

One scenario in which the AI did this was when it was assigned the role of an assistant at a pharmaceutical company and discovered falsified trial data and unreported patient deaths.

It attempted to contact the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Health and Human Services inspector general, as well as media outlet ProPublica.

Anthropic researcher Sam Bowman admits that “none of these behaviors [are] totally gone in the final model.”

“They’re just now delicate and difficult to elicit,” Bowman explained, adding “Many of these also aren’t new — some are just behaviors that we only newly learned how to look for as part of this audit. We have a lot of big hard problems left to solve.”

Meanwhile, Google’s new video AI tool has many asking whether we’re already just living in an artificial simulation.

