Guest post by Cristina Laila

Cracker Barrel caved to public pressure and will switch its logo back to the beloved “Old Timer.”

Last week Julie Felss Masino, the woke Cracker Barrel CEO sparked a major backlash after changing the company’s beloved logo.

She claimed the public just loved the new Cracker Barrel logo and redesign of the restaurant. The new interior of Cracker Barrel looks cold and sterile – not like the original comfy and cozy vibe.

“Honestly, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” Masino said on Good Morning America last week.

WATCH:

The woke CEO was wrong.

The new logo erased the old man leaning against a barrel – and wiped out more than $100 million of the company’s market value.

Earlier Tuesday, President Trump said Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo.

“Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before. They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again. Remember, in just a short period of time I made the United States of America the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. One year ago, it was “DEAD.” Good luck!” Trump said on Truth Social on Tuesday morning.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our “Old Timer” will remain,” Cracker Barrel said in a statement on X.

“At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family. As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon,” the company said.

President Trump congratulated Cracker Barrel.

“Congratulations “Cracker Barrel” on changing your logo back to what it was. All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!” Trump said on Truth Social.

