The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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JoeMichel's avatar
JoeMichel
2h

Thanks for keeping up the fight for truth against incredible and unrelenting pressure. Incredible that they will do anything and everything to deny the truth, and make those that question this - the fall guys. Such a sad state but greatly appreciate your steadfast courage and bravery and integrity.

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DrFrankDDS's avatar
DrFrankDDS
1h

Need to be tried for manslaughter and fraud and spend life in prison no parole

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