For four years, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has wondered how US health officials could ignore “overwhelming evidence of harm” from the COVID vaccine.

“Now I know,” he says.

The truth is, health officials didn’t “ignore” safety signals. They buried them instead.

And now we have the receipts:

The US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations investigated what federal health officials knew and when they knew it—and dug out a timeline that would make any American furious.

This is not a fringe “conspiracy theory.” It was revealed by the government’s own investigation—and it’s a story they don’t want you to read.

According to VAERS, the US’s vaccine adverse event reporting system, more adverse events and deaths have been reported following COVID vaccines than from all other vaccines combined over the system’s 30+ year history.

More dangerous than ivermectin. More dangerous than hydroxychloroquine (which turned out not to be so dangerous after all).

It was 55 times more deadly than the flu vaccine (0.46 deaths vs 25.5 deaths per million doses).

And even more dangerous than Remdesivir, which earned the nickname “Run Death Is Near” after it wreaked havoc on the kidneys and livers of tens of thousands of COVID patients in the hospital.

But still the question remains. How did US health officials miss a safety signal this big?

The U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations investigated what federal health officials knew and when they knew it.

It turns out they knew the safety signal was there. But they didn’t see it as a warning sign. They saw it as a “pest.”

So much of a “pest” that they decided it was better to ignore the devastating safety signals and let people die than to deal with the data head-on because it could stoke “vaccine hesitancy.”

Keep reading to see the timeline that proves it.

On March 1, 2021, less than three months after the rollout of the COVID-19 injections, Dr. Ana Szarfman, an employee at CDER and safety data mining developer, warned that the FDA’s existing system could hide vaccine safety signals due to a flaw called “masking.”

She proposed a newer method developed by statistician Dr. William DuMouchel that corrected for this issue and, when applied, detected “49 examples of extreme masking” that the standard system did not.

These “49 examples of extreme masking” include not “minor” but serious adverse events:

• Bell’s palsy

• Cardiac failure

• Acute left ventricular failure

• Agonal rhythm (severe end-of-life arrhythmia)

• Pulmonary infarction

• Cerebral artery occlusion

• Aortic stenosis

• Sudden cardiac death

• Hypertensive emergency

• Basal ganglia stroke

When Dr. Szarfman proposed a new method, she was told to “hold off on creating and sending data mining reports and analyses.”

Later, they “made it clear” that she “needs to focus on her assigned work” and “should not be discussing or providing internal analyses externally.”

As Dr. Szarfman puts it, her work became a “pest” for raising concerns about safety signal masking.

Remember this face. This is Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s former top vaccine official.

In September 2021, Dr. Marks decided that Dr. Szarfman’s COVID vaccine data-mining days were over.

He informed Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, the then director of CDER, that Dr. Szarfman “has been asked to cease and desist conducting her data analysis.”

Dr. Marks complained that Dr. Szarfman’s work had become “a major distraction” and that her efforts could “create erroneous conflicts that feed into anti-vaccination rhetoric.”

Peter Marks: Image via Wikipedia

Dr. Szarfman went on to retire from the FDA in 2025 after more than 35 years of service.

She raised concerns about safety signal masking. The FDA essentially told her to shut up.

Because in their eyes, “49 examples of extreme masking” could create “erroneous conflicts” and fuel “vaccine hesitancy.”

So, health officials decided to let people die from devastating side effects and bury the data because it was too inconvenient to take head-on.

People should be going to jail for this.

Everything I just outlined comes directly from this hearing and the official Subcommittee investigation. If you want to see it for yourself, watch the full hearing or read the full report below.

A little bit about me: I spent over a decade working as a licensed healthcare professional. But when the Biden administration rolled out its vaccine mandates, I couldn’t stay silent. My conscience simply wouldn’t let me.

That’s when I started this page.

Since then, I’ve shared thousands of clips featuring doctors and scientists who were brave enough to question the official COVID narrative. Along the way, we’ve reached billions of views and helped millions of people see the side of the story the government didn’t want out.

But I’m just getting started and intend to do this for a long time. Follow me for easy-to-digest clips and reports that challenge the mainstream narrative.

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