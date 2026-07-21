This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by William Buckley

A Michigan Court of Appeals overturned the convictions of two people connected to a plot to kidnap Democrat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, deciding it was obligated to follow a previous ruling.

The court ruled Monday that Pete Musico and Paul Bellar’s convictions would be overturned, due to the legal definition of “act of terrorism.” Musico and Bellar, along with Joe Morrison, were sentenced in 2022 for providing material support to an act of terror, according to FOX2. Bellar received seven years, Musico 12 years and Morrison 10 years. Morrison’s conviction was overturned last month. All three were alleged to have held secondary roles in the plot as members of a paramilitary group that earlier trained with Adam Fox, the Associated Press reported.

The trio were convicted of three charges — providing material to an act of terror, committing a felony motivated by gang membership or association, and possession of a gun while committing a felony. The appeals courts vacated the convictions and remanded their cases for additional procedings.

The key charge was “providing material support for an action of terrorism.” During the original ruling, kidnapping was included as an “act of terrorism.” However, the court ruled that kidnapping is not included as an act of terror because it is not defined as a “violent felony,” according to Michigan Anti-Terrorism Act (MCL - Section 750.543a).

Musico, Bellar, and Morrison were all part of the Wolverine Watchmen, a paramilitary organization, FOX2 reported. Whitmer was not kidnapped or injured in connection with the plot. Details later emerged in court that no less than 12 FBI informants were tied to the investigation, with undercover operatives reportedly taking part in meetings with defendants and discussing plans.

Democrat Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel put out a statement after Morrison’s ruling, calling the ruling “irredeemably nonsensical, outrageous, and irresponsible.”

“That this panel of judges found a way to excuse from these crimes their foundation in violence irresponsibly and unfathomably diminishes and whitewashes the crimes of Joseph Morrison and his many codefendants. It sends a deeply dangerous message, in a fraught and perilous time.”

In response to Monday’s ruling, Nessel said, “A previous ruling used linguistic gymnastics to overturn the conviction of an extremist. Now, that broken precedent has legally bound this Court of Appeals panel to reverse the convictions of two more dangerous criminals.”

“We have already started the process to appeal the disastrous decision in Mr. Morrison’s case, and we will not hesitate to do the exact same for Mr. Musico and Mr. Bellar.”

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