Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex trafficker and accomplice to Jeffrey Epstein, should be safe from any potential threats against her life.

The New York Sun has revealed that special ops and counterterrorism forces have been deployed to her prison facility in Texas after she received a barrage of death threats.

Their report states:

Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime paramour and closest associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, has received death threats since her surprise transfer to a minimum-security prison camp at Bryan, Texas, prompting federal corrections officials to call in the Bureau of Prisons’ Counter Terrorism and Special Operations units to considerably beef up its security at the facility, The New York Sun has learned. “There have been death threats received,” a source close to the investigation tells the Sun. “They are focused on the outside looking in, as opposed to the happenings inside the camp.” Members of the BOP’s Special Operations Response Team have been working around the Federal Prison Camp Bryan’s entrance and perimeter to monitor outside threats against Maxwell. The French and British socialite is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking and is trying to negotiate a commutation of her sentence amid enormous, renewed public interest in the Epstein case that has put pressure on President Trump. The BOP has also deployed its Counter Terrorism Unit, typically used to monitor the communications and activities for “terrorist offenders” incarcerated in its system, to monitor threats inside Camp Bryan. Both teams have been working inside Camp Bryan since Maxwell’s transfer there last week.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons refused to confirm the operation, saying they do not comment on specific cases.

The Bureau of Prisons is responsible for securing America’s most notorious and high-profile inmates, running highly secure facilities including the famed supermax in Colorado.

However, it is rare for the agency to be tasked with safeguarding a prisoner in a minimum-security camp.

Before Maxwell’s arrival at the current facility, the most notable residents were Real Housewifes star Jen Shah and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Much to the dismay of her victims, Maxwell was moved to her current facility after agreeing to cooperate with the government on their continued investigations into Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

