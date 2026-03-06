This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Corey Lewandowski, advisor to Kristi Noem and former Trump campaign manager, will depart the DHS after the President fired Noem on Thursday.

President Trump on Thursday afternoon fired Kristi Noem as DHS Chief and immediately announced that Senator Markwayne Mullin (OK) will become the next Secretary of Homeland Security effective March 31.

NBC News reported earlier Thursday morning that Trump was not happy with Kristi Noem’s performance during the Congressional hearings.

The outlet reported that Trump was unhappy with Noem about her decision to approve a $200 million DHS ad campaign.

Noem reportedly approved a limited-bid contract and then lied to Congress when she claimed Trump approved the $200 million ads contract.

One of the three firms that was approved was linked to Lewandowski, who is long-rumored to be in a romantic relationship with Noem.

Lewandowski will be departing the DHS.

“Noem and Lewandowski were quite aware that the president was not happy with something that Noem said in her testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where she was grilled about this $220 million ad campaign featuring her,” CBS reported.

Fox News also reported that Lewandowski will depart the DHS.

“I’m told the president spoke with Kristi Noem just before that Truth Social post went out, which means when she was on camera giving her remarks, she didn’t actually touch on what happened,” Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich said.

“She was aware of what was happening. I’m further told Corey Lewandowski is expected to leave with her. Of course, the rumors of an affair between the two were one of the factors that I’m told compelled the president to remove her as DHS Secretary,” she said.

