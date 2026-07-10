This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Dylan Kresak

Police are investigating the suspicious death of British politician Ann Widdecombe, who was found dead at 78 with a head wound in her Devon home Friday morning.

Widdecombe’s carer found the body of the former Conservative Party cabinet minister-turned-Reform UK campaigner covered in blood, The Sun reported. She had been a close political ally of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, joining his Brexit Party in 2019 and becoming a key advisor.

Devon and Cornwall Police are now probing whether she died from an accidental fall or foul play, according to the outlet. Widdecombe’s management said in a statement they are “absolutely devastated.”

Reform UK told the Daily Caller News Foundation that Farage plans to release a statement on Widdecombe’s death soon.

“Our murder enquiry is in its early stages but moving at a significant pace. We are deploying all of the necessary resources to find out exactly what has happened and to locate the person responsible who we believe to be a white male,” Detective Chief Inspector Ilona Rosson said, according to the Sun. “This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Ann Widdcombe at this difficult time.”

“She is the best known female politician since Margaret Thatcher, I don’t think anyone else comes close,” Farage had told TalktTV.

A police statement and press conference are expected Friday afternoon. The road to her remote Dartmoor home has been sealed off by police as the investigation continues.

The details around Widdecombe’s death are “extremely distressing,” Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said, according to the Sun.

“Preliminary inquiries are ongoing,” a spokesman for the Devon county coroner’s office stated.

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