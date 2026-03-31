The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Gary Haig's avatar
Gary Haig
21m

who writes this Leftist crap? Trump’s moves are for far bigger stakes in middle east peace and America First than your feeble minded editors have the capacity to even imagine.

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Gary Haig's avatar
Gary Haig
22m

Maybe, just maybe, Vigilant Fox, you could assign some brilliant investigative writer to flesh out real stories with facts in order to actually inform your readers, instead of fanning the flames caused by hysterical MSM?

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