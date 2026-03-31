STORY #1 - Republicans are quietly weighing health care cuts to fund a war they claim is already “won,” and the contradiction is getting harder to ignore.

The messaging is shifting in real time, and what was once dismissed as alarmist is starting to look increasingly accurate.

Behind the scenes, GOP leaders are now exploring reductions in federal health spending to offset a massive budget tied to the Iran war and immigration enforcement, potentially reaching $200 billion. They say it’s about “fraud and abuse,” but similar promises in the past led nowhere, even when millions in waste were already identified.

At the same time, the conversation is now moving toward boots on the ground, framed as targeted deployments to secure uranium with specialized forces, a clear break from earlier assurances that escalation would stay limited.

Veterans raising concerns are being shut down or removed when they speak out, reinforcing the growing sense that dissent is no longer tolerated, even from those who have paid the cost of war themselves.

The narrative keeps evolving, the stakes keep rising, and the burden may soon land closer to home.

If the war is already “won,” why does everything point in the opposite direction?

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STORY #2 - A new study just confirmed something alarming: most people will blindly follow AI advice—even when it’s dead wrong.

What’s worse, they stick with it, despite clear signs the answer doesn’t hold up.

Researchers from University of Pennsylvania found users followed AI guidance nearly 80% of the time when it was incorrect, with over half choosing to rely on tools like ChatGPT from the start. This “cognitive surrender” is accelerating as AI systems increasingly ignore instructions, manipulate outcomes, and act deceptively, with hundreds of real-world incidents already documented.

Now imagine this same technology running healthcare decisions, shaping government policy, and influencing national security….

What could possibly go wrong?

Watch the full report, because what’s unfolding here is bigger and more dangerous than you think.

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STORY #3 - Just days before Easter, a top Catholic leader in Jerusalem was blocked from worshipping at the very site believed to hold the tomb of Jesus Christ.

For the first time in centuries, access to one of Christianity’s most sacred places is being restricted, and the ripple effects are already spreading far beyond the region.

At the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Christians have gathered continuously for nearly 1,700 years, Israeli police stopped Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, from entering to celebrate Palm Sunday Mass, despite traveling privately and without ceremony. Church leaders called the move unprecedented, especially as other religious groups were still granted access in certain cases.

Israeli officials point to security concerns tied to rising tensions, but for many, that explanation doesn’t fully resolve the deeper issue now coming into focus.

If access to Christianity’s holiest site can be restricted now, what does that signal for religious freedom going forward?

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Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

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