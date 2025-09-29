Photo credit: Jordan Conradson

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) issued a stunning and ominous warning on Saturday, saying that she is “not suicidal” and calling on Americans to demand answers if “foreign governments or powerful people” try to stop her from exposing the truth about the Jeffrey Epstein pedophile network and the political establishment that protected it.

Earlier this month, Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) vowed to publicly expose the names of the pedophiles, enablers, and conspirators involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring after victims deliver a list to lawmakers.

A group of victims, hosted by Greene, Massie, and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), broke decades of silence at a press conference, stepping forward to demand justice, transparency, and accountability from the government.

Rep. Massie filed a discharge petition to force a full House vote on the Epstein Transparency Act. This would force the Department of Justice to release almost all documents related to the Epstein investigation, with certain information redacted, including victims’ personal identifying information.

Greene took to X to make her position crystal clear on her support for the Massie–Epstein discharge petition, which calls for a full release of Epstein-related documents.

“To be clear to set the record straight on my support for the Massie Epstein discharge petition. I stand with girls and women who are sexually abused and raped. Period. Every time. At all times. For me, it’s not about a pissing contest between political parties or political enemies. The Epstein rape and pedophile network must be exposed. The women and their attorney have said over and over that Donald Trump did nothing wrong and he was the only one that helped the women. That is factually true. Also, the Democrats who had power for the past four years never did a single thing or showed they even cared about these women who were victims of Jeffrey Epstein. They could have exposed the entire thing while they had power but never lifted a finger to do so. If anyone is implicated, then they have the right to clear their name. Just as millions of Americans have had to do when falsely accused of a crime. I’ve had to do that many times and even had to defend myself against lies and pay massive attorney bills to do it. For example, I was wrongly accused of insurrection and actually had to sit on a witness stand, in a Georgia court of law, and defend myself and clear my name. Release all the Epstein information by any means possible. And return the focus to helping Americans. I hear daily about how Americans can’t afford to pay their health insurance monthly premium, can’t afford rent, can’t afford to buy a home, can’t afford to pay for care for their aging parents, and can’t afford life in general. The obsession over the Epstein files and fighting about it should not be happening and needs to end. But it’s only an issue in the news because it has become a political fight and it should not be one. My name is staying on the discharge petition and I will dive into the Oversight committee investigation just as I do with every investigation. And to be clear once again, I stand with the women, and the women who were raped at 14.”

Greene’s most alarming remarks came in a follow-up statement on her personal X account, where she openly suggested that powerful interests, even foreign governments, could attempt to silence her.

“I am not suicidal and one of the happiest healthiest people you will meet. I have full faith in God and Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior. As a sinner, I am only saved through His grace and mercy. With that said, if something happens to me, I ask you all to find out which foreign government or powerful people would take heinous actions to stop the information from coming out. Not only about this issue, but because of the truth that I have been speaking. The People understand what I’m saying.”

Although she did not specify which foreign government she was referring to, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been criticizing Israel.

She labeled the ongoing conflict in Gaza a “genocide” and accused pro-Israel lobbying groups of undue influence over American politics.

She also accused AIPAC of operating as a foreign agent without proper registration under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

“AIPAC needs to register as a foreign lobbyist by U.S. law because they are representing the secular government of nuclear armed Israel 100%!!!” she posted on August 7, 2025.

AIPAC responded by slamming Greene’s comments as a “betrayal of American values” and a “dangerous distortion of the truth,” fundraising off her statements and labeling her part of an “anti-Israel Squad.”

It can be recalled that newly unsealed documents and testimonies point to potential connections between Epstein and Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett publicly called the allegations a “vicious wave of slander and lies,” asserting with “100 % certainty” that Epstein had no ties to Mossad or Israel, according to The Time.

“As a former Israeli Prime Minister, with the Mossad having reported directly to me, I say to you with 100% certainty: The accusation that Jeffrey Epstein somehow worked for Israel or the Mossad running a blackmail ring is categorically and totally false. Epstein’s conduct, both the criminal and the merely despicable, had nothing whatsoever to do with the Mossad or the State of Israel. Epstein never worked for the Mossad. This accusation is a lie being peddled by prominent online personalities such as Tucker Carlson pretending they know things they don’t. They just make things up, say it with confidence and these lies stick, because it’s Israel. There’s a vicious wave of slander and lies against my country and my people, and we just won’t take it anymore.”

