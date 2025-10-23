This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.
Guest post by Gregory Lyakhov
The New York City mayoral debate has taken center stage, featuring three sharply different candidates: Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo, and Curtis Sliwa. The stakes could not be higher, as New Yorkers weigh competing visions for the city’s future.
Join 138K+ Substack readers and 1.9 million 𝕏 users following Vigilant Fox. Get critical news and exclusive stories the media won’t cover — all in one place. Subscribe today.
Zohran Mamdani, the self-proclaimed socialist, is currently leading the race by double digits.
His rise has shocked many observers, not only because of his openly radical policies but also because of his history of antisemitic rhetoric and hardline positions that mirror the failures of communist regimes.
Despite this record, Mamdani has attracted significant support from younger, progressive voters who view his campaign as a rebellion against the political establishment.
His performance on the debate stage reflects that strategy: bold, provocative claims designed to rally his base, even when they fall apart under scrutiny.
Former governor Andrew Cuomo, seeking a political comeback, has positioned himself as the centrist alternative.
He has emphasized his experience leading New York through crises and framed himself as the only candidate capable of keeping the city functional.
However, Cuomo has struggled to gain momentum. His trailing numbers suggest that voters remain skeptical of his leadership, particularly after the controversies that drove him from office.
On the Republican side, Curtis Sliwa faces an uphill climb. Despite his recognizable name and decades of activism as the founder of the Guardian Angels, Sliwa is currently running behind Cuomo in the polls.
Some party strategists have even floated the idea of him dropping out to consolidate opposition against Mamdani, though for now, he remains in the race.
The debate underscored the stark contrast between these candidates. Mamdani leaned heavily on ideological talking points, Cuomo attempted to present himself as a steady hand, and Sliwa worked to energize conservatives frustrated with the city’s direction.
For voters, the central question is whether New York wants to embrace Mamdani’s radical experiment or rally behind a more traditional candidate to counter him.
As the race tightens, live analysis and fact-checking of Mamdani’s claims will be crucial. His rhetoric may sound appealing in soundbites, but New Yorkers deserve to see how his policies would play out in practice.
If the debate is to prove anything, it is that the city’s future will hinge on whether voters accept Mamdani’s vision or push back against a dangerous turn toward socialism.
Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit
Mamdani openly refused to reinstate and offer back pay to all workers fired for refusing to inject poison into their bodies. Curtis Sliwa openly avowed that re-employing the workers is highest priority. That is enough to make Mamdani a horror show and or Sliwa to be elected mayor!
No other mayoral candidate even comes close to Curtis Sliwa for experience and common sense wisdom and true patriotism! And he loves cats, score more points!
We the People must restore The Constitutional Republic!
This horrifying Governor 'Gulag' Hochul, Cuomo Mafioso, Eric (police pig) Adams, Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
Anyone with 2 brain cells would know that 'NET ZERO' is an utterly insane off the charts idiocy, an absolute mathematical, physical, statistical and practical impossibility that can never be achieved or exist in reality!
Electricity has to come from somewhere, and the only reliable sources are coal, oil and gas (nukes don't cut it, the radioactive waste is too poisonous).
The 'CLIMATE CHAOS' fraud is the excuse and propaganda misdirection justifying attacks on farming and food, concealing a profoundly inimical globalist genocidal enslavement scheme.
Do you want to live in the squalor and drudgery and misery of the pre-industrial age? HELL NO!
HANDS OFF MY GAS STOVE! I LOVE MY GAS STOVE! Ever try to cook on an electric stove - absolute nightmare!
Can't say this often enough! CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED GREEN GRIFT AGENDA! climateviewer.com
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal! And kinetic military ops!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.