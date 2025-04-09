This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

A prominent British newspaper columnist suggested that big business could ‘put a hit out on Trump’ in response to his tariffs.

Writing for the Telegraph, Tim Stanley made clear that he supported Trump’s tariff regime, asserting that the U.S. president is “trying to change history, rather than just caretake it.”

“In fact, Trump is correcting a 50-year misdirection in US life, and one that the hero of many Trumpers, Richard Nixon, also attempted to fix,” he wrote.

However, Stanley made clear that the backlash to Trump’s efforts to upturn the global order could be brutal.

“Were I a foreign manufacturer, I’d wager this policy will be reversed at least by 2028 when a new president is elected – or big business puts out a hit on Trump, because they’ll tolerate anything but the devaluing of their stock price. The next gun that fires at the president will probably be made in America,” he wrote.

It’s not clear whether the columnist was actually saying Trump could be physically taken out by monied interests, although his choice of words certainly seems to suggest this is the case.

As we reported yesterday, despite Trump surviving two assassination plots last year, vile leftists would be happy to see him killed.

A poll conducted by the Network Contagion Research Institute found that over 55 per cent of respondents said it would be “justified” to murder President Trump, with just under 50 per cent believing the same about Elon Musk.

As we highlight in the video below, Stephen Colbert also ‘joked’ that if the deep state existed, it should step in to do something about Trump’s tariffs, referencing the word “Fidelio” from the movie Eyes Wide Shut, which is about a secret society that kills people who expose it.

