This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

Every time you think CNN can’t drop any lower, somehow, they manage to do it.

In the case of the brutal murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, CNN’s Brian Stelter seems to think that the real tragedy in this situation is racism, specifically, the racism of Trump supporters for noticing this crime.

This is a new low for him, which is really saying something.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

BRIAN STELTER, CNN MEDIA ANALYST: Most murders in the U.S. never become national news. This one’s garnered attention for a couple of reasons. Number one, first and foremost, the recent release of that gruesome video. Second, the energy from pro-Trump activists. They picked up on this video from local news and ran with it. It’s a little bit like the times when civil rights groups have raised attention about police-involved shootings. In this case, it is Trump-aligned influencers who are posting up a storm about this case on social media. Really, over the weekend, Elon Musk, Charlie Kirk, other Trump-aligned figures succeeded in making this senseless death a symbol of big-city crime. We heard President Trump asked about it yesterday when he was heading home from New York City. He didn’t seem to know much about it. He said he would get briefed. And then today, Trump did know all about it. And that’s exactly what has happened here. This story has trickled up from local news to social media and now to the president’s attention. And it’s being used, as you said, Brianna, as a political symbol, with MAGA media calling for more forceful punishments and more incarceration. I have to say, some of the replies to Musk, some of the comments around this story are baldly racist, stoking fear of African-Americans because this man attacked a white woman. The open racism on sites like X Today, it’s eye-popping. But there are also legitimate questions about this so-called career criminal, someone who had been a repeat offender.

Watch below:

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

You could have predicted that this is how Stelter would see the situation. It sums up his twisted world view.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share