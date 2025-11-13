This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicole Silverio

CNN host Pamela Brown fact-checked Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett on Wednesday as she suggested that Republicans redacted the name of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

House Democrats released a batch of emails from sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in which he suggested that Trump knew about his conduct and spent time at his home surrounded by his victims. While Crockett suggested on CNN’s ‘The Situation Room” that Republicans are hiding Giuffre’s name to protect President Donald Trump, Brown reminded her that Giuffre said that Trump committed no wrongdoing.

“Here’s the email right here on your screen. She wrote a book, as you know, and she did not accuse him of any wrongdoing. What do you make of that? And can you confirm that?” Brown asked.

“Yeah, I don’t know. Obviously, it’s redacted who the victim is, so I won’t necessarily take the Republicans word on who it is that’s redacted. And I don’t know why they would necessarily redact someone’s name who is deceased at this point,” Crockett said.

“But the Democrats did that,” Brown clarified.

WATCH:

Crockett continued to suggest that the Republicans are protecting Trump by not releasing the files.

“So I think that that’s actually one of the things that we should talk about is that the president has tried to call this all a hoax. I don’t think you have this many people dying around a hoax,” Crockett said. “I don’t think you have somebody trying to hide files around a hoax. We know that there’s something there. We know that his own attorney general had to admit that he is in the files, but they are trying to hide stuff.”

“The only reason that we have these emails is because we were able to get them from the estate, not because the Department of Justice was releasing information, not because Kash Patel was releasing information, even though they’ve had subpoenas from the Oversight Committee for some time. Kash Patel continues to hold back information,” Crockett continued.

Trump stated on July 28 that former President Joe Biden’s administration would not have hesitated to release the files if there were any incriminating information about him. The Biden administration also had the files in their hands and did not release them to the public.

The Democrats redacted the name of Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Epstein, stated in a 2011 email that Trump did not engage in any sexual acts with Epstein’s victims during her time with him. Giuffre died by suicide in April at the age of 41.

“Donald Trump was also a good friend of Jeffrey’s. He didn’t partake in sex with any of us but he flirted with me, He’d laugh and tell Jeffrey, ‘You’ve Got the life,’” Giuffre said.

Author Michael Wolff, who is staunchly anti-Trump, appeared to advise Epstein on how to blackmail Trump if he denied having any association with him in an email from Dec. 15, 2015.

“I think you should let him hang himself,” Wolff told Epstein in the email. “If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable P.R. and political currency.”

Trump told reporters on July 29 that he ended his friendship with Epstein after he “stole” female staffers from Mar-a-Lago, which he believed included Giuffre. Epstein’s business partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, stated during a July 24 deposition that Trump was a “gentleman in all respects” and denied that she ever witnessed him act inappropriately.

In a Sept. 3 interview with NBC News, several victims denied that they had witnessed or heard about any wrongdoing committed by Trump during his friendship with Epstein.

