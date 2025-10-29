This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jason Cohen

CNN host Abby Phillip admitted on “The Breakfast Club” Tuesday that her network leans left, placing its political bent somewhere between Fox News and MSNBC.

While 58% of Democrats trust CNN, the same percentage of Republicans distrust the network, according to a March 2025 Pew Research Center survey.

After co-host Loren LoRosa suggested on the popular radio show that there is a perception that CNN is left-leaning, fellow co-host Charlamagne Tha God said it is not just perception but a fact, prompting Phillip to make the admission.

WATCH:

“I would say it’s fair to say that CNN — we’re not Fox News, but we’re also not MSNBC,” Phillip said. “We’re probably center-left. And I think that has a lot to do with our audience.”

However, Phillip then pivoted to defend her network for regularly hosting Republicans.

“When you actually watch CNN, we have Republicans on every hour of the day, every single one. I’m pretty sure — maybe with very few exceptions — but virtually every hour of the day,” she said. “So they’re not always on in the context that we put them on, but we as a network have a diversity of viewpoints on the air more so than our competitors.”

“And so, I mean, ‘liberal media’ is a criticism that I think we hear a lot, but there’s also way more liberal media and way more conservative media,” she continued. “And so, I don’t know. I don’t put that much stock in it. I think it’s a little bit a reflection of the cable news audience, but I also think that there are extremes on both sides. And we’re not in the extremes.”

Moreover, Republican trust in the media plunged to 8%, the first time it has dropped into single digits, according to a Gallup survey published on Oct. 2. Democratic trust has also declined, though only down to 51%.

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

