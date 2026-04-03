This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

CNN’s senior data analyst Harry Enten delivered a brutal reality check Thursday, exposing how even core Democrats have turned against their party’s congressional leadership.

With President Trump advancing America First priorities from the White House, the left’s own base is in open revolt. This isn’t some Republican talking point—it’s coming straight from CNN’s numbers guy, proving the Democratic establishment is hemorrhaging support from the very voters it claims to represent.

Enten outlined how congressional Democrats are under water with their own voter base.

Over 70 percent of American voters and 55 percent of Democrats believe their party’s leaders do not have the right priorities, according to a CNN/SSRS poll cited by Enten. The party’s approval ratings stand at a historic low in comparison to past midterm election years.

“You might say, OK, well, at least Dems like Democrats. Not the case,” Enten said. “Look at this. The majority of Democrats are independents who lean Democrats. Look at this. Fifty five percent say no. Congressional Democrats do not have the right priorities.”

Enten continued, “And then you just see a minority. Forty five percent of Democrats say that congressional Democrats have the right party. This to me just jumps out at the screen because it screams primary challenges all over the map.”

“And it says that even if Democrats don’t like Donald Trump, they don’t like their own party either when it comes to Congress,” Enten urged.

Democrats’ net approval rating with their voters stood at -4 points as of Thursday. That is a sharp plunge from the +28-point net approval they enjoyed in 2006 and the +19-point rating in 2018.

“That is Democrats. Democrats own net approval of their own congressional leaders,” Enten said, adding “Even Democrats don’t like their own leaders when it comes to Congress. And overall, of course, the numbers are just absolutely awful.”

The wider picture shows the same pattern of frustration. Recent reporting notes Democratic voters are increasingly angry over the party’s inability to counter President Trump effectively, fueling the sense that congressional Democrats lack both direction and spine.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has taken heavy fire inside his own caucus. His odds of staying on as leader have fallen from 65 percent on December 1 to just 50 percent now.

“We’ve seen a number of Senate candidates, Democrats across the map saying we don’t want any part of Chuck Schumer to be the next leader,” Enten noted.

A separate Quinnipiac University survey found just 18 percent of voters approve of the job congressional Democrats are doing.

This collapse comes even as Democrats have notched wins in a handful of special elections. Yet the underlying numbers reveal a party whose base is fed up—a complete internal rot.

Voters rejected the old Democratic playbook in 2024 for a reason. Now the party’s own data expert is confirming the fracture runs straight through its core supporters. Primary challenges are coming. Leadership bloodbaths are likely. And every bit of this chaos underscores why Americans chose change over the same tired, out-of-touch machine.

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