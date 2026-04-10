This article originally appeared on InfoWars and was republished with permission.

CNN compiled clips of President Donald Trump praising several conservative media allies after he issued a scathing post attacking those same figures.

The clips aired during a NewsNight with Abby Phillip segment on Thursday, featuring moments when Trump was on much more friendly terms with Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens.

CNN’s airing of the compilation illustrates how even the leftist mainstream media network was caught off-guard by Trump’s attack against some of his most staunch supporters – who arguably helped him get elected.

On Thursday, Trump issued a blistering post blasting Carlson, Kelly, Owens and Jones, who have been critical of the Iran war.

“I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs,” Trump wrote.

“They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too! Look at their past, look at their record. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did! They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some ‘free’ and cheap publicity.”

Jones, Carlson and Owens fired back following the blistering attack, with the latter calling for him to be put in a nursing home, while Jones expressed dismay at the president’s comments and questioned whether the remarks had anything to do with Melania Trump’s speech earlier in the day distancing herself from Jeffrey Epstein.

“All I can say is this is a terrible day and it’s a nightmare for America and the world, but I’m going to tell the truth, report on the facts no matter what it is,” Jones said.

“I supported the old Trump that got so many good things done, but at the end of the day, I just feel sorry for him and pray that God touches his heart and soul and frees him from the demonic influences that he’s under,” he added.

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