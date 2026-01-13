This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

President Trump isn’t the only one clamming up over Jeffrey Epstein - as Bill and Hillary Clinton are both refusing to testify in front of Congressional investigators over their relationship with the dead sex-trafficking pedophile, escalating a monthslong battle with House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY).

The Clintons were scheduled to testify this week - weeks after the Trump DOJ released volumes of ‘Epstein Files’ - which were highly redacted, yet featured Bill prominently.

The former US president was scheduled to testify today (Jan. 13), and Hillary scheduled for tomorrow. Hours before the deadline, however, the Clintons made it clear in an 8-page letter that they have no intention of showing up - calling subpoenas issued by Comer “invalid and legally unenforceable,” adding that they’ll fight Comer as long as it takes.

“They are obligated under the law to appear and we expect them to do so,” and Oversight spokeswoman said last week. “If the Clintons do not appear for their depositions, the House Oversight Committee will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings.”

Which, they’re now initiating for Bill (which Hillary to follow).

Contempt of Congress is a misdemeanor that can result in a fine of up to $100,000 and up to a year in jail if pursued by the DOJ (so, nothing will happen and the Clintons know it).

Comer subpoenaed the Clintons seeking information regarding their personal interactions with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, including documented flights on Epstein’s private jet.

The Clintons said in their letter that they anticipated Mr. Comer would argue that the decision about whether to testify was not theirs to make. “But we have made it,” they wrote. “Now you have to make yours.” The Clintons had worked to beef up their legal team before Mr. Comer’s deadline. They brought on Ashley Callen, co-chair of the congressional investigations practice at Jenner & Block, who had previously worked as general counsel for Speaker Mike Johnson and other top Republicans, to interface with G.O.P. members on the House Oversight Committee. Ms. Callen also previously worked as a deputy staff director on the House Oversight Committee under Mr. Comer. They also sought assistance from Abbe Lowell, the veteran lawyer famous for representing clients in the middle of political scandals. -NYT

The refusal to testify comes after a December 2025 testimony was rescheduled due to a funeral.

“Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences,” the Clintons wrote in a lengthy letter to Comer obtained by the NY Times. “For us, now is that time.”

They also accused Comer of potentially bringing Congress to a halt to pursue a politically driven process “literally designed to result in our imprisonment.”

“We are confident that any reasonable person in or out of Congress will see, based on everything we release, that what you are doing is trying to punish those who you see as your enemies and to protect those you think are your friends,” they wrote, adding that they expected Comer to “release irrelevant, decades-old photos that you hope will embarrass us.”

