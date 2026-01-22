This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Ashley Brasfield

The House Oversight Committee passed bipartisan resolutions Wednesday to hold the Clintons in contempt over subpoena noncompliance in the Jeffrey Epstein probe.

Members of both parties voted to hold the former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton accountable for willfully defying lawful, bipartisan subpoenas.

Chairman James Comer blasted the Clintons Tuesday ahead of introducing the resolutions, after months of efforts to compel the former first couple to testify in the committee’s Epstein probe.

“They believe their last name entitles them to special treatment,” he wrote.

The committee approved the bipartisan amendment to hold Bill Clinton in contempt of Congress for his refusal to comply with committee subpoenas by a vote of 34–8, with two members voting “present,” sending the matter to the full House for consideration.

A separate vote to hold Hillary Clinton in contempt passed 28–15, with one member voting “present.”

Comer said in a post on X that the committee’s move to hold the Clintons in contempt for “willfully defying lawful and bipartisan subpoenas” sends a clear message that “no one is above the law.”

“By voting to hold the Clintons in contempt, the Committee sent a clear message: no one is above the law, and justice must be applied equally—regardless of position, pedigree, or prestige,” Comer wrote. “These bipartisan subpoenas for the Clintons were approved unanimously and issued more than five months ago as part of the Committee’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. The Clintons were legally required to appear and instead responded to our good-faith negotiations with defiance, delay, and obstruction.”

He added that the committee took appropriate measures to uphold Congress’ investigative authority and urged the full House to act to hold the Clintons accountable.

Comer stressed during the markup that the committee’s decision was not made lightly, but insisted the Clintons must be held accountable for failing to comply with the subpoenas, emphasizing that their testimony is crucial to understanding Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking network, how he used influence to evade scrutiny and what steps Congress can take to strengthen laws against human trafficking.

The votes came just days after the committee warned it would move to hold the Clintons in contempt on Jan. 13 if they failed to appear for scheduled depositions.

Hours before Tuesday’s deadline, the former first couple informed Comer they would not be appearing for depositions.

The Clintons submitted a legal letter arguing that the subpoenas were “invalid and legally unenforceable,” followed by a joint statement vowing to challenge Comer’s efforts, according to The New York Times.

The former first couple stated they had previously provided sworn statements similar to those accepted from several other former law enforcement officials who were later excused from testifying. They also claimed to have no relevant knowledge of the investigation.

The committee proceeded with the depositions, but the Clintons’ seats remained empty, prompting Comer to formally initiate contempt of Congress proceedings.

