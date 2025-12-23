This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Clinton’s spokesperson called on the Justice Department to release the remaining photos of Bill Clinton buried in the Epstein files.

On Monday, Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña accused the Trump Administration of protecting someone or something after the DOJ partially released Epstein files last week.

The Justice Department last Friday released a new batch of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking cases.

The trove of documents was released after a federal judge in New York recently ordered the release of Jeffrey Epstein documents related to a 2019 sex trafficking case.

Last month, President Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act into law to release all files related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

The new trove of documents includes never-before-seen photos of Bill Clinton in a hot tub, swimming with a mystery woman.

The individual’s face was redacted which means she is either a sex-trafficking victim and or a minor.

Bill Clinton hot tub / Epstein files

Bill Clinton swims with mystery woman / Epstein documents

Full statement:

The Epstein Files Transparency Act imposes a clear legal duty on the U.S. Department of Justice to produce the full and complete record the public demands and deserves. However, what the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection. Accordingly, we call on President Trump to direct Attorney General Bondi to immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton. This includes, without limitation, any records that may exist and are subject to disclosure under the Act (Public Law 119-38 enacted Nov. 19, 2025), including grand jury transcripts, interview notes, photographs, and findings by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York (as referenced under oath to Congress by President Trump’s first-term Attorney General). Refusal to do so will confirm the widespread suspicion the Department of Justice’s actions to date are not about transparency, but about insinuation – using selective releases to imply wrongdoing about individuals who have already been repeatedly cleared by the very same Department of Justice, over many years, under Presidents and Attorneys General of both parties.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share