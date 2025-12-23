The Vigilant Fox

Occam's avatar
Occam
9h

As my namesake would tell us - the obvious answer is most likely.

And the most obvious answer here is that Clinton is guilty and complicit as hell.

Not sure about y'all, but I've not spent any time in hot tubs or socializing with underage girls that weren't family members.

