In the latest twist from the trove of Jeffrey Epstein’s emails released by House Democrats, a 2016 message from the convicted pedophile to disgraced author Michael Wolff appears to allege that Hillary Clinton had a sexual affair with former White House Deputy Counsel Vince Foster.

The exchange began with Wolff asking Epstein for a “thumb nail” summary on “Nussbaum/foster,” prompting Epstein’s response implying an illicit affair between Hillary and Foster.

The email, dated May 25, 2016, cryptically states: “nussbaum white house counsel. . hillary doing naughties with vince.” This appears to reference Bernard Nussbaum, White House Counsel under President Bill Clinton, and Vince Foster, who died under suspicious circumstances in 1993.

Foster, a longtime Clinton ally from Arkansas, was found dead on July 20, 1993, in Fort Marcy Park, Virginia, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Official investigations, including those by the U.S. Park Police, independent counsels Robert Fiske and Ken Starr, and congressional probes, all concluded it was a suicide.

However, the circumstances, such as the lack of fingerprints on the gun, inconsistencies in witness statements, and the missing bullet, have fueled decades of conspiracy theories suggesting foul play by the Clintons.

The gunshot wound itself raises red flags.

Foster was shot once in the mouth with a .38-caliber revolver, the bullet exiting through the back of his head. For such a high-powered wound, experts say there should have been massive blood loss, skull fragments, and brain matter scattered around the body. Yet, reports describe minimal blood at the scene, just a small trickle from the mouth and nose, with no pooling under the head despite the body lying uphill.

Journalist Christopher Ruddy, in his book “The Strange Death of Vincent Foster,” calls this impossible, suggesting the body was moved from another location where the actual shooting occurred.

Adding to the weirdness, the gun was found clutched in Foster’s right hand, with his thumb oddly jammed in the trigger guard, a position unnatural for a suicide recoil.

Suicides often drop the weapon due to the force.

Even more damning, no fingerprints were found on the gun, despite it being handled. The bullet was never recovered, and initial claims of no exit wound (later corrected) fueled early doubts. Park Police photos showed blond hair and carpet fibers on his clothing, plus semen stains in his underwear.

Paramedics reported the body in a different position than police photos, and there was no soil on Foster’s shoes despite a 700-foot hike through muddy trails to the alleged suicide spot.

A torn-up resignation letter was also found in his briefcase, with Nussbaum’s palm print on it. Three handwriting experts testified that it was a forgery, but the Capitol Police and FBI found it to be legitimate.

In 1994, the Orlando Sentinel reported:

Because Foster’s body was found at Fort Marcy Park in suburban Virginia, the park police conducted the initial investigation. And they botched much of it, failing to locate skull fragments from Foster or the bullet, and underexposing an entire roll of 35mm film that was taken at the site. When the FBI agents investigated the alleged site of the suicide more than nine months later, after the appointment of Robert Fiske as Whitewater independent counsel, they could not develop the underexposed film so that it would be useful. Polaroid pictures did reveal Foster lying face up on the ground with his shirt soaked with blood. Fiske’s pathologists subsequently reported, “The finding of the head facing forward and the right-sided blood stains are mutually exclusive.” The evidence seems to suggest that Foster’s body was moved after he died, and the absence of a bullet or skull fragments seem to underscore that view. There are other, even more troubling, problems with Foster’s suicide that are ignored in the Fiske report, however. In the wake of the discovery of Foster’s body, Bernard Nussbaum, White House counsel, denied FBI agents access to Foster’s office the day after the suicide and ordered an FBI agent to sit in a chair and remain there while White House officials rummaged through the office. When the agent rose to see what all the noise was about, Nussbaum shouted at him to remain in his chair and warned him not to rise from it again.

