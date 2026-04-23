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This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mariane Angela

A Virginia circuit court in Tazewell County issued a ruling Wednesday that strikes down a series of election-related laws, handing a major legal defeat to measures backed by Democratic Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger and her allies.

The Republican National Committee and plaintiff Steven Koski challenged House Bill 6007, House Bill 1384, House Joint Resolution 6001, and related provisions of the Virginia Code, saying the legislature exceeded its authority and misled voters through improper ballot language and procedural violations. The court agreed with key portions of those arguments, ruled the redistricting vote unconstitutional, and granted final judgment on all counts of the verified complaint.

In a detailed order, the court declared House Bill 6007 void ab initio, concluding that lawmakers improperly expanded legislative authority beyond what prior resolutions permitted. The court also found the measure could not stand under the Virginia Constitution due to procedural defects and the absence of a valid electoral framework supporting its implementation.

The ruling invalidated related provisions of the Virginia Code, arguing they conflicted with constitutional requirements governing legislative action and election procedures. The court also rejected House Bill 1384 in its entirety, finding multiple constitutional violations, including defective ballot language, improper timing of voter submission and failure to clearly describe the scope and purpose of the proposed amendment.

Among its findings, the court said the ballot presentation misled voters, the measure combined multiple subjects in violation of constitutional requirements, and it improperly bypassed legislative safeguards designed to regulate local and special laws. The court also ruled that votes cast in the April 2026 special election tied to the measure carried no legal effect.

The judge further determined that plaintiffs had standing and that the case warranted permanent injunctive relief. The ruling said that the challenged laws created irreversible legal and procedural harm, justifying immediate and permanent judicial intervention.

Virginia voters narrowly approved a measure on Tuesday to redraw the state’s congressional maps, a change that could shift representation to give Democrats up to 10 of 11 U.S. House seats. Democrats advanced the plan in response to President Donald Trump who had asked Republican-led states to pursue midterm redistricting.

Prior to losing Tuesday’s Virginia redistricting referendum, the Republican National Committee ramped up its opposition to the measure, arguing the new congressional map would unfairly tilt the state toward Democrats and reshape U.S. House representation. It also invested significant resources into the effort as part of a broader push to counter Democratic gains ahead of the midterm elections.

Virginia Democrats advanced the redistricting amendment through both chambers of the General Assembly, completing the necessary legislative approvals before placing it before voters in a statewide referendum. The effort is part of a wider trend of mid-decade redistricting in several states, building on Virginia‘s current 6–5 Democratic edge in the U.S. House.

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