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Rich's avatar
Rich
24m

Only until I seen a huge airplane that looked like a crop duster

And heard an Airman tell her story as a E-8 Sgt in the airforce did i start paying attention to the issue.

Since at least 2015 I have witnessed the spraying of chemicals.

Called Chemtrails.

Big difference from Contrails.

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Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
15m

Allegedly GATES had a meeting with STARMER and few weeks later this came on the scene---

The UK's Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA) is funding nearly £60 million for research into "solar radiation modification" (SRM) or geoengineering to combat climate change. These 2025 projects, which involve techniques like marine cloud brightening and atmospheric aerosol injection, aim to reflect sunlight and, says BBC Weather , in theory, lower global temperatures.

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