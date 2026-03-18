STORY #1 - Nuclear war talk is no longer unthinkable, it’s now part of everyday political conversation. And that alone should alarm you.

What used to be an obvious red line is now being openly discussed by insiders, strategists, and media figures as tensions continue to escalate.

As Maria Zeee points out, the idea of using nuclear weapons is no longer being treated as untouchable. From Newt Gingrich floating the idea of dropping a dozen nukes on the Strait of Hormuz, to Trump’s AI czar David Sacks warning that Israel could consider nuclear escalation if pushed to the brink, the conversation is accelerating into dangerous territory.

Colonel Douglas Macgregor raised similar concerns, questioning how quickly this could move beyond U.S. control, while Russia’s Sergei Lavrov warns the conflict could trigger a broader nuclear arms race. At the same time, Bill O’Reilly says America is in a precarious position, with allies refusing to step in and Israel increasingly isolated.

A global fuel crisis is also beginning to take shape, with countries like Australia and New Zealand now floating limits on driving, adding another layer of strain to an already volatile situation.

So where does this go from here, and what happens if that final line disappears?

Watch the full report before we find out the hard way.

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STORY #2 - A missile strike near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear facility has triggered a Russian evacuation, and Moscow is now warning Israel it may have crossed a red line.

Meanwhile, Tulsi Gabbard testified that Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and Pakistan are all advancing nuclear and conventional missile systems capable of reaching America, according to U.S. intelligence.

The IAEA confirmed an Israeli missile struck the site, where hundreds of Russian personnel were stationed. No damage was reported, but the Kremlin made clear its nationals were put in danger. Reports indicate even residential quarters tied to Russian experts may have been hit, something Moscow is treating as a serious provocation.

Now factor in Ukraine confirming drone operators are active in the region, while Iran warns U.S. and Israeli infrastructure could be reduced to “ashes,” and this is starting to look far bigger than a single conflict.

The next move could have global consequences as more and more countries are pulled into this fight faster than it can be contained.

Maria’s report shows what this could trigger next.

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STORY #3 - Newly resurfaced CIA documents reveal the U.S. military didn’t just study the weather, they were actively working to control it, weaponize it, and reshape warfare itself.

And if that sounds too far-fetched, the paper trail shows this wasn’t theory, it was already underway decades ago.

Declassified CIA-era files outline plans to manipulate storms, trigger floods, and disrupt enemy infrastructure using the weather itself. By the late 1960s, programs like Project Popeye were already extending monsoon seasons in Vietnam to cripple supply lines. A later Air Force document goes even further, detailing a strategy to “own the weather” by 2025 and treat it as a full-spectrum weapon.

Officials have long framed this as battlefield-only technology, but the scale and ambition behind these programs suggest far wider implications, including potential civilian impact that can’t be ignored.

So how far did this actually go, and what’s still happening behind the scenes today?

Maria’s report connects the dots most people still haven’t seen.

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Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

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