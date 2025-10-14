This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

The political left believes that enforcing basic laws is an act of “tyranny” as long as those laws are inconvenient to their agenda. And hypocritically, when they are in government power any notion of civil liberty goes out the window, as we witnessed during the Biden Administration’s widespread censorship of social media and Democrat efforts to prosecute their opponents for fabricated crimes.

Anyone with a sense of memory will find it difficult to muster an ounce of sympathy for the Dems after years of leftist oppression. Cancel culture was created by the progressives as a nuclear option against their political opponents. They used it without hesitation, and payback is a bitch.

To the credit of conservatives and moderates, efforts to exact “revenge” have been limited despite the endless list of trespasses by Democrats, not to mention the riots, mob intimidation and politically motivated murders committed by woke activists. There has been no mass vigilantism to punish them, at least not yet.

If Democrats were smart they would count themselves lucky, keep their heads down and stay out of the way as the Trump White House works to repair the damage done by Joe Biden and his handlers. Trump’s election victory with a stunning lead in the Electoral College and a clear popular majority was a message to Dems that their policies and ideals are not wanted by the public.

Alas, acceptance and peace is not the way of the political left. They claim to love “democracy”, but only if it works in their favor. They must double down and cause more problems; it’s all they know.

Case in point: Senator Chuck Schumer still can’t keep his big mouth shut when it comes to his repeated calls for activists to “rise up” and disrupt lawful White House policies. On MSNBC this week, Schumer discussed the government shutdown, as well as the indictments of Letitia James and John Bolton. Schumer once again called for a public uprising to stop Trump, which is likely in preparation for the “No Kings” protests scheduled for October 18th.

The New York Senator plays the usual rhetorical games of old politics, attempting to place the blame on Republicans for the shutdown even though Republicans have voted in favor of funding measures (ending the shutdown) seven times while Democrats have voted against funding seven times. Democrats specifically want ACA health benefits to extend to “documented migrants”, which includes millions of migrants who entered the US illegally during Biden’s term and claimed asylum.

The standoff over the shutdown hinges primarily on Dems refusing to accept any cuts to government subsidized healthcare, which has been an abject failure ever since Obamacare provisions were passed in 2010.

But the budget conflict is largely overshadowed by the ongoing battle over mass deportations of illegal migrants and the investigations into Democrat corruption. Schumer has consistently compared Trump’s deportation policies to “fascism”, even though most countries in the world enforce deportations of illegal migrants.

The deployment of National Guard troops has been mostly relegated to protecting ICE agents from Antifa violence. Activist groups funded by subversive leftist NGOs operate like an army of saboteurs without uniforms or rules of engagement, and Democrat leaders in blue cities protect them. It makes perfect sense for Trump to ensure the safety of the people trying to enforce lawful immigration rules. It should also be noted that the majority of Americans continue to support deportations.

Despite this fact, Democrats are hellbent on using their influence (and NGO cash) to rally activists in blue cities and disrupt immigration officials. Remember when leftists insisted that conservatives were “insurrectionists” over a single protest in Washington DC? The upcoming “No Kings” protests (which largely flopped the last time they were held) are meant to create an image of false consensus against deportations, but they are also meant to inspire further mob interference.

The incessant lies about “tyranny” and “fascism” have directly inspired numerous acts of leftist violence.

Oddly, it’s the investigations into establishment operatives like New York Attorney General Letitia James, former FBI Director James Comey and former National Security Advisor John Bolton that terrify Schumer the most.

Corruption among Democrats has been cancerous, but few if any politicians or middlemen ever seem to face consequences. For decades there has been an unspoken rule among both major parties that the legal system would be rarely if ever used against the opposing side. This all changed when Democrats tried to bury Trump with false charges and undermine the will of the voting public.

It would seem that Democrats are most fearful of being held personally accountable. Their calls for “No Kings” may simply be a strategy to distract from the exposure they face as their actions over the years are more closely scrutinized.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

