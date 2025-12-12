This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Whether launched from shipping containers, robotic arms, commercial box trucks, or delivered by heavyweight jet-powered mothership drones, the creativity of military technology developers in designing and deploying loitering-munition swarms has been remarkable to watch.

The latest piece of military hardware to hit our radar is China’s Jiutian (”Nine Heavens”) unmanned aerial mothership, capable of hauling up to six tons of guided bombs, air-to-air and anti-ship missiles, or entire racks of kamikaze drones.

Jiutian’s internal bay can deploy up to 100 kamikaze drones for a saturation-swarm attack, flying in coordinated patterns to strike targets simultaneously and overwhelm defenses.

Jiutian was first revealed at the air show in Zhuhai, in China’s southern Guangdong province near the border with Macau, last year. Now footage has surfaced of the mothership drone taking off for the first time.

#ad: Feel like your drive and energy aren’t what they used to be? Looking for a natural boost without relying on injections?

That’s where Global Healing’s Men’s Hormone Support comes in.

As men age, testosterone levels decline, impacting endurance, focus, confidence, and overall vitality.

Global Healing’s liquid formula is designed to naturally support healthy hormone balance, enhance stamina, and reignite your performance—physically and mentally.

Don’t let age slow you down. Get your vitality back with Global Healing’s Men’s Hormone Support.

Unlock Your Full Potential

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Global Healing, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Military and defense-related:

Remember one year ago when New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican, speculated the mysterious drone sightings in the Northeast U.S. could be coming from an Iranian “mothership”...

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share