The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
squarepegman's avatar
squarepegman
5h

Buckley is Tucker's younger brother, not his son.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
5h

I guess the Carlson family doesn't want to have any direct connections with the MAGA movement.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture