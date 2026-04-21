STORY #1 - China just broke its silence on the Strait of Hormuz, and it signals the global energy crisis is nearing a tipping point.

For the first time since the Iran conflict began, Xi Jinping is pushing to get oil flowing through the Strait again, putting new pressure on Iran as disruptions ripple worldwide.

Meanwhile, Iran is drawing a hard line in the sand, warning the route won’t stay open if the U.S. continues blockading its oil exports, and making it clear security in the Strait “is not free.”

Trump has warned Iran that if no deal is reached, “the whole country is getting blown up,” fueling fears the ceasefire may already be unraveling.

The impact is already spreading. Shipping costs are rising, fuel surcharges are stacking up, and pressure is building across food, manufacturing, and everyday goods.

Now it comes down to timing, how fast this spreads, and how hard it lands.

Watch closely, because what happens next won’t stay overseas for long.

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STORY #2 - Tucker Carlson’s son just walked away from JD Vance’s press team, and the timing is raising eyebrows across Trump-world.

Buckley Carlson, who served as Vance’s deputy press secretary, is now stepping away and reportedly launching his own consulting firm, adding to a growing list of departures tied to rising unease over the administration’s direction.

Watch Maria’s full report to see what this could mean for the future of the Republican Party.

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STORY #3 - Trump’s new CDC pick is triggering immediate backlash across MAHA, with many saying he just handed the agency to the “Vaccine Mandate Queen.”

Rear Admiral Erica Schwartz has a long track record of enforcing widespread vaccine mandates across civilians and military personnel, including smallpox, anthrax, and flu shots, with discipline for those who refused. Critics say this points straight back to “business as usual,” not reform, raising serious questions about whether real change is coming at all.

That growing frustration is exactly why more people are starting to look beyond the system entirely.

At the upcoming Better Way Conference, voices like Del Bigtree, Bret Weinstein, Peter McCullough, Pierre Kory, and Sherri Tenpenny are stepping in with a different approach, focusing on prevention, treatment, informed consent, and rising concerns around blood safety and emerging health risks.

The message is simple: stop waiting for institutions to fix themselves.

If you want solutions instead of more of the same, this is where that conversation is happening.

Watch the full interview, then grab your virtual ticket for $30 and enter your favorite speaker’s name plus “10” (for example: Bigtree10) at checkout to get 10% off.

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Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

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