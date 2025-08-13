This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

A former physician at one of the nation’s most respected pediatric institutions is facing federal charges for allegedly amassing one of the largest known personal collections of child sexual abuse material in recent history.

Howard M. Saal, 73, a former geneticist and dysmorphologist at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, appeared in federal court this week after investigators say they uncovered a horrifying trove of over 153,000 images and 470 videos of child pornography, with some victims reportedly being as young as newborns.

According to charging documents, the nightmare began when a Hamilton County Sheriff’s detective assigned to the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force received a cyber tip tracing child pornography image searches back to Saal’s home IP address, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

The tip included a disturbing image depicting two naked girls, estimated to be just 10 years old, engaged in explicit conduct.

When investigators executed search warrants, they allegedly discovered a staggering digital archive of abuse. The FBI says many files involved infants, toddlers, and prepubescent children subjected to unspeakable acts.

Authorities claim there is currently no evidence linking the materials to any patients or children connected to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. But given the nature of Saal’s profession, working directly with children, the revelation is sparking outrage and demands for a deeper investigation.

Saal now faces federal charges carrying mandatory minimum sentences of five years and potential prison terms of up to 20 years for each count. If convicted, he will likely die in prison.

“I am incredibly proud of the work of our Regional Electronics and Computer Investigations unit and their diligence in investigating this individual,” said Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said in a statement.

“We encourage anyone who thinks they may be a victim of Dr. Saal to contact our detectives. We will continue to seek out dangerous individuals and bring justice to victims’ families.”

“The FBI and our partners will continue to fiercely investigate those who attempt to sexually exploit children,” stated FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge Elena Iatarola. “I want to thank the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for their work on this investigation and for their strong partnership. Law enforcement is always more effective when we work together to address crime issues impacting our community.”

