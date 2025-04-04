This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

In a bombshell revelation that’s sending shockwaves through conservative circles, it turns out Chief Justice John Roberts has been rubbing elbows with none other than Norm Eisen—the radical leftist operative who’s spent years orchestrating lawfare campaigns against President Donald Trump and his allies.

According to a report from Revolver News, Roberts didn’t just bump into Eisen at a D.C. cocktail party. No, these two are apparently such “good pals” that Roberts jetted off to the Czech Republic for a week-long sleepover at Eisen’s lavish 150-room palace.

It’s straight from the mouth of Norm Eisen himself—the very same man who practically wrote the Deep State’s instruction manual on how to destabilize political opponents via color revolutions, lawfare, and weaponized legal warfare against President Trump.

According to Eisen, during an interview with Pantsuit Politics LLC, Chief Justice Roberts is a longtime friend who joined him overseas to work “on American and European rule-of-law issues.”

Eisen: I think part of the solution is to acknowledge John Roberts is not corrupt. I know the chief justice well. He stayed when I was ambassador, stayed under my roof, came and spent a week with us. We worked on American and European rule of law issues together. And most of the justices are trying to do their best. And they don’t see the world exactly the way that I do, but not Clarence Thomas and Alito to a lesser but still troubling extent.

It’s a blatant, in-your-face conflict of interest that reeks of elite collusion.

How can the American people expect impartiality from a Chief Justice who shares wine and policy agendas with the puppet masters orchestrating anti-Trump legal assaults?

Norm Eisen is the hatchet man in the current shadow government to take down US President Trump.

Eisen is also the acclaimed expert on ‘color revolutions, ‘ a system used by US intel to overthrow undesirable regimes or unwanted political movements. Eisen and top Democrats and intel experts used this model to take the US election from President Trump in 2020.

Following the 2020 election, Eisen and others famously bragged about using color revolution tactics to rid President Trump of the White House.

Norm Eisen also posted a tweet on X bragging about how he was taking Elon Musk and Doge to court to “impose consequences” for their efforts to cut fraud and spending in the US government.

Eisen accuses Elon Musk of having an office in the White House, no supervising official — as if President Trump is AWOL?

It can be recalled that Chief Justice John Roberts has been linked to an exclusive circle of elite judges and lawyers that includes James Boasberg, Beryl Howell, Amit Mehta, and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Chief Justice Roberts released a statement attacking President Donald Trump for calling on these same crooked District judges to be impeached!

