This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

A man on a Chicago CTA train was filmed swinging what appear to be two hammers while ranting that he would kill white people — just two days after his release from prison.

The shocking clip captures the rider in the midst of a tirade filled with explicit threats.

“I’m killing whatever’s white on the- I ain’t lyin’ about shit, I see it bitch,” he says.

He continues: “I just got robbed by dyke white bitches. Every black bitch and n***** that kiss ass to the white folks Imma kill them for real. Imma kill your bitch heads for real right now.”

Later in the video he adds: “And i just got out of state bill penitentiary two days ago, Imma kill for real.”

He doubles down: “I’ll be solving the White Holocaust, where they’re at Imma solve it in my positive way.”

Replies on X have identified the hammer-wielding rider as convicted felon and serial CTA assaulter Eric F. Vinson, arrested dozens of times for assault with roughly half the incidents occurring on the transit system.

The incident unfolded on a Red Line train, the same system plagued by the kind of unchecked violence that forced the Chicago Transit Authority to act under pressure from the Trump administration.

This comes on the same day as the March 19 deadline for CTA to deliver its Revised Security Enhancement Plan to the Federal Transit Administration or risk losing up to $50 million in federal funding, as detailed in our earlier report.

The timing could not be more damning. While CTA brass rushed to file paperwork promising more cops and social workers, another career criminal — released days earlier — was already back on the trains threatening mass violence in explicitly racial terms.

The Trump team rejected CTA’s initial weak submission and demanded real action: a 75% increase in monthly policing hours, a 34% boost in Chicago Police Department transit patrols, expanded mental health outreach, high-barrier fare gates, and tighter coordination with prosecutors.

The plan was billed as a response to years of Democrat failure — including the November 2025 Blue Line attack where Lawrence Reed, with 72 prior arrests, allegedly set a woman on fire.

This is the predictable result of soft-on-crime governance that prioritizes “equity” over public safety. Repeat offenders like Vinson and Reed are not isolated anomalies; they are the direct outcome of policies that treat violent felons as victims of the system rather than threats to it.

Trump’s intervention — tying federal dollars to actual enforcement — is the only reason Chicago is even pretending to address the crisis. Without that leverage, the same failed playbook would continue: arrest, release, repeat, while riders live in fear.

The new plan talks a good game about “aggressive crime reduction targets” and “expanded social service support,” but videos like today’s prove the rot runs deeper than extra patrol hours.

Until repeat violent offenders are actually kept behind bars and sanctuary-city chaos is confronted head-on, no amount of federal pressure will make Chicago’s trains safe for normal Americans.

Chicago’s leadership now has a choice — deliver real results or keep making excuses while citizens pay the price.

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