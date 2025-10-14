The wife of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. entered enemy territory Tuesday morning as she sat down with the ladies of The View for what quickly became an unforgettable exchange.

Cheryl Hines had a raw, unfiltered moment as she clapped back at criticisms of Bobby’s stance on vaccines, transforming what began as a polite discussion into a bold challenge of how society treats parents of vaccine-injured children.

Joy Behar asked the question: “It seems as though Bobby and Trump are casting doubt on the efficacy of the vaccine, which makes Americans very nervous. So that’s the problem that we’re having.”

Hines took on Behar’s criticism calmly, pointing out that the US government’s vaccine injury compensation program has only paid out $5.4 billion to victims since its inception 39 years ago.

But it was her next line that sparked tension in the room.

Hines asked: “Can we do better? Can we make [vaccines] them safer? Can we listen to parents who say, ‘My child got the vaccine and changed and stopped hitting markers, stopped developing the way they were developing.’ Can we listen to people when they say that, instead of saying, ‘You’re crazy’?”

The remark clearly struck a nerve with Behar, who shot back with: “But you want to listen to scientists.”

On a related note, health journalist and film producer Del Bigtree put a massive spotlight on the dangers of the vaccine schedule with his new film, An Inconvenient Study, which released on October 12. The film focused on a study so damning that it’s been buried for five years because the lead author feared it would destroy his career.

That fear was caught on hidden camera, as Dr. Marcus Zervos, the study’s lead author, openly confessed why he refused to publish the results, saying, “Publishing something like that, I might as well retire. I’d be finished.”

Here’s what the study revealed:

• Vaccinated children were 4.29 times more likely to have asthma.

• Three times higher risk for atopic diseases (like eczema).

• Nearly six times higher risk for autoimmune disorders — a category that includes over 80 different diseases.

• 5.5 times higher risk for neurodevelopmental disorders.

• 2.9 times more motor disabilities.

• 4.5 times more speech disorders.

• Three times more developmental delays.

• Six times more acute and chronic ear infections.

• In nearly 2,000 unvaccinated children, there were ZERO cases of ADHD, diabetes, behavioral problems, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, tics, or other psychological disorders.

• The study’s conclusion was devastating. It stated: “[I]n contrast to our expectations, we found that exposure to vaccination was independently associated with an overall 2.5-fold INCREASE in the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition when compared to children unexposed to vaccination.”

Read the study for yourself or watch the film at aninconvenientstudy.com

