The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawn K's avatar
Dawn K
1h

Cheryl is absolutely right! It’s perfectly okay for the crazy vaxxers (seems almost always on the far left) to say, “trust women,” on the abortion issue, but they refuse to trust a mother that says, “my baby is screaming/drooling/can’t hold up his head/etc since getting vaccines.”

Nope. Can’t trust THOSE women!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by The Vigilant Fox and others
Debbie Culver's avatar
Debbie Culver
1h

Listening to scientists have killed people with the fake Covid vaccinations. And listening to scientists have given us Autistic children. Period!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture