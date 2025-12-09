The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
2h

There're those pesky Christians again, attempting to preserve rights on which this country was founded.

Recent years have seen the tide of government overreach swamping inalienable personal rights and violating the separation of church and state.

But for THEM, the State IS the new religion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture