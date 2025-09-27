This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

All it took was an alarming surge in civil terrorism, funded by dark-money NGOs funneling cash into activist nonprofits to fuel endless color-revolution-style operations against “America First”, and the rise of nihilistic accelerantists and far-left militancy has become utterly undeniable this month: from the transgender shooter who stormed a church in Minneapolis, to the furry-obsessed leftist with a transgender boyfriend suspected in the political assassination of Charlie Kirk, to Wednesday’s ICE attack in Texas by another far-left radical.

That was enough for the Trump administration to begin a whole-of-government crackdown on domestic political violence, treating it as organized terrorism.

Recapping the Trump administration’s latest moves:

With Antifa designated as a domestic terror organization, executive orders targeting rogue NGOs and the radical left being drawn up, and the eventual creation of an intergovernmental NGO-busting task force, the question remains: Does the federal government, in its whole-of-government crackdown on the unregulated NGO world, actually know how to target the proper money networks?

Spoiler alert: not all roads lead to the Open Society Foundations, despite what some mainstream narratives suggest.

That’s where civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson comes in, offering a cheat sheet on dark-money-funded foundations and radical organizations that operate with little regulation, functioning in many ways as a parallel form of government aligned with the Democratic Party to wage endless war against President Trump and his MAGA base, while also pursuing more sinister goals of collapsing the nation and dismantling capitalism.

In other words, many of these groups have openly embraced socialism and Marxism, which is why that anti-American vibe emanates so strongly from the Democratic Party.

Anderson’s cheat sheet to better understand “the orgs who are setting America on fire” that should be investigated first includes:

Anderson explains:

Everyone acknowledges the political power held by people like George Soros, but no one understands how it works. It’s pretty simple: The revolution against the West has two channels: America’s dark money foundation network and the activist nonprofits that they fund. Think of them as the shock troops. The dark money NGO world launders millions in tax-exempt 501c3 donations into the activist groups, which drum up interest in the current popular cause which strengthens the progressive voting bloc, and also organizes mass-scale protests and occasional riots. In many ways, this is an unelected parallel form of government, working to subvert our actual government, and these are the people who want to burn America down. It makes sense why George Soros is the self-appointed king of this sector, because there’s much more power there than there is in government with all of their pesky rules. He can push dangerous policies like drug legalization, decriminalizing crime, fund an electoral machine that will elect the most far-left politicians who will pass those bills, and then elect DAs like Alvin Bragg who will refuse to prosecute violent crime. You can do it all through these channels. Both the dark money foundation world and the activist nonprofits are completely unregulated. There are no clear deliverables, no safeguards to ensure they are working in the public good, and when they burn a city down, they are never held responsible. Ten nonprofits can co-sponsor an event that becomes a riot and burns cop cars, and there is no mechanism to hold these tax-exempt nonprofits accountable, as they proved in the anti-ICE riots in LA. 90% of the revolution against the West is in the activist nonprofit sector, funded by a network of billion-dollar progressive foundations. The choice is clear: begin to enforce this sector or let it take over our government.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

