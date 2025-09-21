As Charlie Kirk’s funeral approaches, questions about the conservative star’s death continue to swirl.

Millions watched in horror as close-up footage showed blood gushing from his neck after a direct hit to the left side. The footage was so graphic that many instantly regretted giving in to the urge to watch it.

Reports say the suspected shooter used a .30-06 Mauser bolt-action rifle, which is powerful enough to drop a large animal in its tracks. Interestingly, although Kirk was said to have been shot from the front, no exit wound was found in the back.

That odd detail fueled several theories online, with some suggesting Tyler Robinson was merely a patsy while someone else fired Kirk from the side.

Saturday evening, Kirk’s longtime producer, Andrew Kolvet, shared an explanation on X (with the family’s permission) about why no exit wound was found.

Rather than spoil it here, I strongly encourage you to read Kolvet’s message till the end and form your own opinions.

Kolvet wrote on X:

I want to address some of the discussion about the lack of an exit wound with Charlie. I’m usually not interested in delving into most of this kind of online chatter, and I apologize this is somewhat graphic, but in this case, the fact that there wasn’t an exit wound is probably another miracle, and I want people to know. I just spoke with the surgeon who worked on Charlie in the hospital… He said the bullet “absolutely should have gone through, which is very very normal for a high powered, high velocity round. I’ve seen wounds from this caliber many times and they always just go through everything. This would have taken a moose or two down, an elk, etc.” But it didn’t go through. Charlie’s body stopped it. I mentioned to his doctor that there were dozens of staff, students, and special guests standing directly behind Charlie on the other side of the tent, and he replied: “It was an absolute miracle that someone else didn’t get killed.” “His bone was so healthy and the density was so so impressive that he’s like the man of steel. It should have just gone through and through. It likely would have killed those standing behind him too.” In the end, the coroner did find the bullet just beneath the skin. Even in death, Charlie managed to save the lives of those around him. Remarkable. Miraculous.

