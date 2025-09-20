This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Charlie Kirk’s longtime producer, Andrew Kolvet, has revealed what happened to the SD cards from the cameras that were filming on the day of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

In a post on X, Kolvet wrote, “Tucker and I addressed what happened with the SD cards after the assassination.”

Kolvet added, “The individual who grabbed them is a longtime staffer, a loyal man, and a dear friend. He made the right call.”

While speaking to Tucker on the Charlie Kirk Show, Kolvet continued to share that the staffer who took the SD cards was worried they might be stolen from members of the crowd.

Kolvet then noted the FBI now has the SD cards from the cameras that were filming on the day of the assassination.

Kolvet’s remarks were to address the dozens of rumors that have been floating on X that claim the staffer’s actions were part of a conspiracy to cover up the shooting.

Turning Point, COO, Tyler Boyer, has also addressed the video showing SD cards being removed and in a post on X wrote, “This is the head of tech for all of Charlie’s show. All video was turned over immediately to investigators.”

Boyer added, “I wouldn’t be doxxing or villainizing our good people who were closest to Charlie when he was murdered. It’s not right.”

