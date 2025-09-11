Editorial credit: Maxim Elramsisy / Shutterstock.com

Guest post by Natalie Sandoval

Charlie Kirk warned of a growing left-wing appetite for violence months before he was shot dead.

“Assassination culture is spreading on the left,” Kirk posted to X on April 7. “Forty-eight percent of liberals say it would be at least somewhat justified to murder Elon Musk. Fifty-five percent said the same about Donald Trump.”

Kirk refers to a report from Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) which polled Americans on their attitudes towards assassination.

“[T]olerance – and even advocacy – for political violence appears to have surged, especially among politically left-leaning segments of the population,” the report reads.

“In California, activists are naming ballot measures after Luigi Mangione,” Kirk’s post continued. “The left is being whipped into a violent frenzy. Any setback, whether losing an election or losing a court case, justifies a maximally violent response.”

Kirk’s own murder elicited heinous reactions from the left, ranging from indifference to celebration.

“This is the natural outgrowth of left-wing protest culture tolerating violence and mayhem for years on end. The cowardice of local prosecutors and school officials have turned the left into a ticking time bomb,” Kirk’s tweet continued.

Details regarding Kirk’s murderer are scarce. As of publication, police have yet to identify a suspect, according to multiple reports. One can reasonably conjecture that the gunman took issue with Kirk’s politics.

President Donald Trump narrowly avoided a bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. Democratic Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman, and her husband Mark Hortman, were not so lucky. The couple was murdered June 14, 2025, in what Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called a “politically-motivated assassination.”

